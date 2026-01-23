Motley Fool Premium
Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

Your $2,000 today can become a productive asset that can grow over time if you buy the top Canadian stocks.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points

  • Invest $2,000 across three TSX picks—Barrick (ABX), North West Company (NWC) and Brookfield Renewable (BEP.UN)—to combine a gold hedge, defensive dividend income and long‑term renewable growth.
  • Barrick offers exposure to rising gold prices and strong cash flow, NWC provides steady 3.35% dividend income and defensive retail exposure, and Brookfield Renewable yields ~5.3% with AI/data‑centre demand tailwinds.
Investing $2,000 in stocks is a wiser choice than spending it on things that provide only temporary pleasure. Instead of losing it, the money becomes a productive asset that can grow over time. By investing in the right stocks, you lay a strong foundation for long-term financial security.

The TSX offers countless investment options, but the top Canadian stocks to buy right now with $2,000 include Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX), North West Company (TSX:NWC), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN). This selection combines gold-driven momentum, defensive income, and long-term renewable growth.

Gold standard

Barrick Mining is not only the gold standard in Canada’s mining sector but is also the perfect hedge against economic instability. Gold prices are climbing higher towards US$5,000 an ounce this month as geopolitical tensions escalate. People are hedging and seeking security.

With a market capitalization of $116.6 billion, Barrick is the tenth-largest Canadian company. Based on published data, the miner’s all-in sustaining cost (AISC) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 to keep mines operating and producing gold is US$1,562 per ounce. The latest gold price is US$4,780.

That is why Barrick’s free cash flow (FCF) during the quarter rose 233% to $1.47 billion versus Q3 2024. Group Chief Operating Officer, Interim President, and CEO Mark Hill said, “Higher gold production combined with lower costs and strong commodity prices drove record cash flow for Barrick in Q3.”    

Performance-wise, ABX mirrors the TSX’s bull run in 2025. At $67.84 per share, the trailing one-year price return is +202.51%. Current investors enjoy a 13.5% year-to-date gain in addition to the modest but safe 1.39% dividend.

Defensive holding

The North West Company is one of the longest operating retail enterprises in the world. You’d be investing in a defensive stock and earning bullet-proof dividend income. NWC trades at $49.45 per share and pays a 3.35% dividend. The track record of uninterrupted payments is 14 years.  

This $2.3 billion retailer caters to underserved rural communities and urban neighbourhood markets in Northern and Western Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific islands, and the Caribbean. Their stores in these hard-to-reach areas are the shopping choice for everyday household and local lifestyle needs of people in the communities.

The diversified, multi-billion-dollar business reports consistent profitability every year, though it fluctuates with the sales environment and foreign currency exchange rates.  

AI infrastructure play

Brookfield Renewable is both a growth and an income stock. The $11.7 billion utility company owns and operates renewable power-generating facilities such as hydro, solar, and wind. It also benefits from the accelerating build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and the growing power demand of data centres.

In May 2024, Brookfield Renewable and Microsoft, along with Brookfield Asset Management, signed a global renewable energy framework agreement. Under the five-year agreement, Brookfield will develop over 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity for Microsoft in the U.S. and Europe from 2026 to 2030.

Regarding an investor’s earning potential, BEP.UN pays a hefty 5.27% and targets a distribution growth rate of 5% to 9%. If you invest today, the share price is $38.76.

Journey to financial freedom

Your $2,000 can go a long way when invested in high-quality Canadian stocks. By developing the habit of saving and investing, you begin a long-term wealth-building journey.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Microsoft, and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

