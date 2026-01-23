TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 23

Cooling U.S. inflation data and record-setting metals prices powered the TSX higher on Thursday, with today’s focus expected to shift to domestic retail sales and U.S. PMI readings.

Canadian stocks continued to recover for a second consecutive session on Thursday as largely cooler-than-expected U.S. personal consumption expenditure figures, record gold and silver prices, and easing global trade tensions boosted investors’ confidence. After reaching a new all-time high of 33,129 in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index concluded the session with a gain of 151 points, or 0.5%, at 33,003 — erasing nearly all its losses from earlier in the week.

Although valuation worries continued to drive tech stocks lower, solid gains in many other key market sectors, including mining, healthcare, and industrials, pushed the TSX benchmark higher.

As gold prices surged above US$4,900 per ounce for the first time, several Canadian mining stocks like Seabridge Gold, Discovery Silver, New Gold, and SSR Mining jumped by at least 12% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

On the flip side, Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) was the day’s worst-performing TSX stock, as it plunged about 11% to $32.67 per share. This selloff in LUN stock came even after the Vancouver-based miner said it delivered on its 2025 production guidance across metals for the third straight year. Lundin reported full-year copper output of 331,232 tons and gold production of 141,859 ounces, with Caserones posting its best monthly copper performance since the company took over the mine.

Also, Lundin guided for 2026 copper production of 310,000 to 335,000 tonnes and cash costs of $1.90 to $2.10 per pound, while also flagging nearly $1 billion in total capital spending this year. Still, investors appeared more concerned with the high capital costs and the modest reduction in its 2026 production targets, leading to LUN stock’s sharp pullback.

Celestica, First Quantum Minerals, and Baytex Energy also fell by at least 5.9% each, making them among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Baytex Energy, Enbridge, B2Gold, Lundin Mining, and Discovery Silver were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

Gold and silver prices extended their record-setting rally into Friday’s early trading, which could help maintain upward momentum in the mining-heavy TSX at the open today.

In addition to the monthly domestic retail sales numbers, Canadian investors will also keep an eye on the U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data this morning. These reports could offer fresh clues about the pace of economic activity and demand across North America, helping to shape investor sentiment heading into the weekend.

