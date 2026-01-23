Alimentation Couche-Tard is a blue-chip Canadian stock that continues to offer upside potential to shareholders in 2026.

Where Will Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Be in 3 Years?

Valued at a market cap of $68 billion, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is among the largest companies in Canada. Alimentation Couche-Tard has built itself into one of the world’s largest convenience store operators through decades of disciplined acquisition strategy and operational excellence. It operates close to 17,000 stores across 29 countries under brands such as Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, and Ingo.

The company’s business model centers on providing essential convenience products and services to customers. Around 13,000 locations offer road transportation fuel alongside traditional convenience store offerings.

Its portfolio spans cigarettes and nicotine products, beverages, including beer and wine, fresh food through quick-service restaurants, candy and snacks, grocery items, car wash services, and lottery tickets. Couche-Tard has also positioned itself for the energy transition by operating electric vehicle charging stations.

Geographically, the company maintains leading market positions in multiple regions. It ranks among the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States while holding leadership positions in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, and Ireland. The company also maintains a significant presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Hong Kong.

The Circle K banner has served as Couche-Tard’s global brand since 2015. ATD acquired Circle K in 2003 and has successfully expanded it into over 31 countries. Today, Circle K is one of the most widely recognized convenience brands worldwide, known for quality products and customer service.

Over the last two decades, ATD stock has returned close to 2,000% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Let’s see if ATD stock is still a good buy in January 2026.

The bull case for investing in ATD stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard is executing a customer-focused strategy amid a volatile macro environment. CEO Alex Miller has made winning the customer the company’s top priority as it enters the next phase of its 46-year journey.

This focus is paying off with positive same-store sales across all geographies for the second consecutive quarter. In fiscal Q2 2026 (ended in October), the United States posted 1.2% growth, Canada achieved 5.4%, and Europe delivered 0.5% increases despite challenging consumer conditions.

Couche-Tard sold over 10 million bundled meals in the second quarter, recently surpassing the 1 million meals-per-week milestone in North America. These value-oriented bundles combine popular food items with energy drinks and chips at attractive price points, differentiated from quick service restaurant offerings through strategic vendor partnerships.

Food penetration continues to rise across the network, with same-store food growth delivering its best performance in over a year. Management improved food service gross margins by more than 400 basis points year over year while reducing shrink to its lowest level in 9 quarters.

ATD targets reaching 20% food penetration in North America with a significant runway ahead.

Merchandise margins expanded impressively, with the United States achieving a 90-basis-point year-over-year improvement.

Growth in white nicotine products and energy drinks, ongoing shrinkage reduction, and the rollout of new distribution centers are driving margin gains.

Growth ahead

Three new facilities opening in the third quarter will support approximately 1,600 stores across 14 states, enhancing product availability and enabling a broader assortment while streamlining operations.

The loyalty program expansion continues to gain traction with Inner Circle surpassing 12.5 million members across the United States. More than 85% remain active in fuel purchases, while 65% engage inside stores. Retention rates remain healthy as the company leverages enhanced personalization capabilities to drive repeat visits.

Couche-Tard exceeded its fit-to-serve cost savings target of $800 million ahead of schedule while maintaining normalized expense growth in line with inflation.

ATD recently raised its quarterly dividend by 10.3% and reinitiated share repurchases, authorizing buybacks of up to 10% of the outstanding float, representing approximately $5.8 billion at current prices.

What is the ATD stock price target?

Analysts tracking ATD stock forecast adjusted earnings per share to expand from $2.71 in fiscal 2025 to $4 per share in 2030.

Currently, ATD stock is priced at 17.4 times forward earnings, which is similar to its three-year average. At the current multiple, ATD stock could surge by 32% over the next three years. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 35%.