Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Still a “Forever” Stock?

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Still a “Forever” Stock?

Most investors are familiar with Alimentation Couche-Tard. But is the growth darling still considered a forever stock?

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Shifts in Growth and Acquisition Strategy: Alimentation Couche-Tard's growth, historically driven by acquisitions, has slowed, raising questions about its future expansion strategies and mega-deal viability.
  • Investor Concerns and Regulatory Challenges: Investors and regulators alike are wary of large acquisitions following Couche-Tard's failed bid for 7-Eleven and the uncertainty in the fuel market amid rising EV adoption.
  • Enduring Strengths and Future Prospects: Despite challenges, Couche-Tard's enormous scale, defensive business model, efficient capital allocation, and growing foodservice segment support its standing as a long-term compounder.

Alimentation Couche‑Tard (TSX:ATD) has been one of Canada’s most reliable compounders for decades, but the stock faces a different set of questions heading into 2026.

For years, investors could count on double‑digit growth driven by acquisitions, scale, and operational efficiency.

More recently, that pace has slowed, and the company’s attempts to buy 7‑Eleven raised concerns about how much runway remains for mega‑deals.

Concurrently, volatility related to fuel demand and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has raised new concerns among investors. These shifts have led some investors to question whether Couche‑Tard still deserves its “forever stock” reputation.

With that in mind, it’s worth taking a closer look to answer that question.

Meet Couche-Tard

Couche‑Tard operates more than 17,000 stores across 29 countries under Circle K and other banners. The company generates its revenue from fuel, convenience retail, and a growing foodservice segment.

A long history of disciplined acquisitions and best‑in‑class integration has been the backbone of its growth strategy.

In short, scale, efficiency, and steady cash flow remain central to the business model.

Why investors are questioning the business

The first concern is that Couche‑Tard’s growth has slowed from its historical double‑digit pace to a more modest pace. In truth, it’s not a sign of company weakness, but rather a shift from that hyper-growth era.

The second issue is the failed $47 billion bid for 7‑Eleven, which would have created the world’s largest convenience store operator.

Had that deal succeeded, it would have come with significant regulatory and governance concerns. It would also raise questions about the appetite among regulators for similar mega-acquisitions. This mirrors other segments of the market where regulators cooled on mega‑mergers after a wave of large deals.

Regulators aren’t the only ones with that feeling. Investors remain concerned about acquisition fatigue and whether the explosive growth of the last decade can be matched.

Finally, we have fuel margin volatility. Fuel remains a major profit driver for the company, despite long‑term uncertainty around EV adoption. This adds a layer of uncertainty to an otherwise defensive business model.

These concerns explain why that “forever stock” label is being re‑examined.

Why it still looks like a forever stock

Despite those headwinds, there are still plenty of reasons to see Couche‑Tard as that long-term forever stock.

Its scale advantage is enormous, giving the company unmatched purchasing power and operational leverage across its global network. Additionally, convenience retail and fuel remain highly defensive businesses, supported by everyday purchases and essential travel needs.

In other words, Couche-Tard isn’t a destination in itself. Rather, it serves as an essential stop enroute to that destination. And that stop provides all the amenities its customers need.

That leads to the company’s Foodservice segment, which remains an underappreciated growth lever. This is especially true following the GetGo acquisition, which added higher‑quality offerings.

Turning to acquisitions, Couche-Tard’s integration track record is among the best in the industry.

The company has developed a particular knack for extracting value from bolt‑on deals and realizing those synergies. It’s also shifted toward buybacks, returning more capital to shareholders following the abandoned 7‑Eleven bid.

Finally, there’s the dividend. While modest, the 1.14% yield comes with steady dividend growth supported by strong cash flow.

Final take

Couche‑Tard may not be the hyper‑growth machine it once was, but it continues to demonstrate the qualities that define a durable compounder.

Its scale, defensiveness, disciplined capital allocation, and consistent execution give it staying power even in a changing industry.

The next decade will likely look different from the last, with slower growth and more measured expansion. But for investors comfortable with those shifts, Couche‑Tard still stands out as a strong candidate for a forever stock in any well-diversified portfolio.

It remains a business built for long‑term compounding, even if the path forward is more gradual.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Adam Othman

Here is why this Canadian stock’s defensive business model makes it a compelling buy-and-hold investment for TFSA investors.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Ultra-Safe Dividend Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks offer solid long-term growth potential, and all have payout ratios of 75% or below.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong underlying businesses, reliable dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks appear to be compelling…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% monthly TFSA payout sounds great, but the real question is whether the rent engine can keep it growing.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

The CRA Is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Puja Tayal

Discover the secrets of TFSA investing. Protect your wealth while enjoying tax-free withdrawals and savings growth.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Pipeline Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian pipeline stocks are excellent long-term holdings given the strategic importance of their operations to the country.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Own high-dividend stocks such as QSR and Cenovus Energy in a TFSA to create a tax-free passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy Under $40?

| Daniel Da Costa

Rogers may be one of the best blue-chip stocks you can buy on the TSX, but is it worth owning…

Read more »