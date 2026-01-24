The CRA Is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

The Tax Free-Saving Account (TFSA) can be your treasure chest locked away from the tax hands of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). However, there are certain rules to keep your wealth protected. Remember, the CRA is watching your financial transactions. The tax consequences won’t be felt immediately after the transaction, but during year-end tax filing, and the penalty will be greater than the reward. Instead of living in fear of a tax liability and not investing in a TFSA at all, learn the rules of the game and unlock a million-dollar tax-free opportunity.

What TFSA holders need to know

TFSA withdrawals are tax-free. The best way to use it is to save it for bigger withdrawals in years when your tax bill is high.

The CRA is watching your TFSA withdrawals

For instance, Mary has used up all her previous TFSA contribution room and has a fresh $7,000 TFSA contribution limit added in 2026. She keeps making small withdrawals of $300-$400 and loses track of how much she has withdrawn. She will have to wait until next year for the withdrawn amount to be added to her TFSA contribution room. In mid-2026, she gets her annual bonus of $20,000, which she invests in the TFSA without checking her contribution room. She ended up overcontributing $13,000.

Now, here is a catch. Sometimes, the CRA website may not be updated with your actual TFSA contribution room until the Agency receives the information from financial institutions. The lag could give you outdated information on the contribution room. If you make frequent withdrawals, you might end up overcontributing.

The penalty for overcontribution is 1% per month on the surplus amount. In Mary’s case, she is paying $130 (1% of $13,000) for each month. Since the CRA will not immediately charge a tax liability, she might be accumulating the $130 penalty for months before realizing the overcontribution.

Hence, keep track of your withdrawals and contribution room using the Form RC343 Worksheet and issuer statements to avoid penalties.

The CRA is watching your TFSA investments

The CRA is also watching your TFSA investments, as the tax benefit only applies to qualified investments and investment activity. For instance, direct real estate investment, private company shares, and crypto do not qualify as TFSA investments as they are not regulated by the market.

Publicly-listed stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, bonds, and other such instruments qualify. Note that dividends on foreign stocks may be subject to withholding tax. While you buy qualified investment instruments, there is another rule that could disqualify your investments. Trading is not allowed in a TFSA. If you are buying and selling shares too frequently, with a holding period of a few days and not months, you might come under CRA’s scrutiny. Note that investing $100 per week to buy some stocks does not count as trading, as you are not selling them that frequently.

There is no specific rule around the frequency, but holding a stock for at least a few months could avoid unwanted attention.

Here is an ideal TFSA investment you can buy and hold forever.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has dipped 14% in 2026 so far, extending its dip to 43% since July 2025. However, the company’s financial statements do not support this dip. It continues to deploy capital on the acquisition of vertical-specific software (VSS) companies.

There is fear that artificial intelligence (AI) written software code will make VSS companies less valuable. Constellation acquires companies where the software is niche and has a high switching cost. We cannot say how AI will change the software landscape, but the technical talent and the management at Constellation are also adapting to the change.

Founder Mark Leonard resigned for health reasons, but his replacement, Mark Miller, is also a veteran serving 30 years in Constellation. While there will be a change in management style, the culture and formula will remain the same. The factors could slow the compounding effect or accelerate it if the management transition goes smoothly. This risk is worth taking as the rewards are high.