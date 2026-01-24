Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

A 7% monthly TFSA payout sounds great, but the real question is whether the rent engine can keep it growing.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • SmartCentres pays monthly and yields about 7%, backed by high occupancy and essential retail tenants.
  • It adds upside through redevelopments like housing and self-storage, but projects take time and money.
  • The payout ratio is high, so rate shocks or weak leasing could pressure distribution growth.

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can do more than sit there looking polite. It can pay you monthly, tax-free. Even a lower-yield dividend stock can matter because you keep every dollar inside the account, then you reinvest it or spend it without a tax bill. The key is rhythm. Regular cash can keep you invested when headlines get loud. A lower yield can signal room to grow, and less pressure to cut when times tighten. So, let’s look at one offering up a high yield with room to grow.

SRU

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) looks relevant right now because it blends two things Canadians still want. That’s everyday retail and a long-term plan to add housing and other uses on valuable land. It calls itself one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with 197 properties and a big land bank. It also reported 98.6% in-place and committed occupancy at Sept. 30, 2025, which matters when you want steady rent cheques.

The business snapshot stays simple. SmartCentres collects rent from tenants across its shopping-centre portfolio, then it redevelops sites over time. You get retail leases today, plus development upside tomorrow. That mix can smooth cash flow, but it can also create bumps, as projects take time and money. Rates also matter because real estate investment trusts (REITs) borrow, and investors compare yields to bonds.

Recent performance has behaved like an income stock, not a rocket ship. Shares are now up about 8% in the last year, with a major bump in the last part of 2025. SmartCentres declared a December 2025 distribution of $0.15417 per unit, which annualizes to $1.85 as well, currently yielding at 7%. That gives you a clean number for planning.

Into earnings

Now to earnings, as income investors need receipts. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, SmartCentres reported funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.59 versus $0.71 a year earlier, and it tied much of the swing to fair value noise. SmartCentres also reported FFO with adjustments per unit of $0.56 versus $0.53, which better reflects the operating trend.

The forward-looking story looks more interesting than the quarter-to-quarter wobble. Management highlighted 4.6% same-property net operating income (NOI) growth excluding anchors and strong renewal spreads, while occupancy stayed steady. It also pointed to a development pipeline that includes self-storage facilities slated to open in 2026, plus more in 2027. If SmartCentres keeps leasing strong and costs controlled, those projects can lift future cash flow.

Valuation feels straightforward, but the risks still show up. At about $26 per unit and $1.85 in annual distributions, you can see the cash return. You also need to watch coverage, and SmartCentres reported a payout ratio to adjusted FFO of 95.1% in Q3 2025, which leaves less room for surprises. Furthermore, SmartCentres said it extended certain arrangements with Mitchell Goldhar and Penguin Group to Feb. 28, 2026, while talks continue. That headline can move sentiment and unit prices, even when rent stays steady.

Bottom line

So, how do you get to $500 per month? Here’s what that might look like at writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$26.503,243$1.85$5,999.55Monthly$85,939.50

That number can feel big, so treat it as a target you build toward inside your TFSA, one contribution at a time. SmartCentres can still work even if you stop caring about the pay date. It pays monthly today, but you should buy it for the rent engine and the long runway for redevelopment. If the distribution ever moved to quarterly, you could still create a monthly “paycheque” by keeping a small cash buffer inside the TFSA and topping it up when the distribution arrives. Keep the position size sensible, as unit prices can swing when rates jump or retail sentiment turns, and a high payout ratio can force tough choices.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong underlying businesses, reliable dividend payouts, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks appear to be compelling…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

Own high-dividend stocks such as QSR and Cenovus Energy in a TFSA to create a tax-free passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Stock a Buy Under $40?

| Daniel Da Costa

Rogers may be one of the best blue-chip stocks you can buy on the TSX, but is it worth owning…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a stronger TFSA starts with owning Canadian companies that can deliver steady results and long-term growth through different market…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Top TSX Stocks

3 Stocks Every Canadian Investor Needs to Own in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Every Canadian investor needs a diversified portfolio of investments. Here are three stocks to start with.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Dividend Stock I’ll Buy Over Telus

| Puja Tayal

Explore the recent developments with Telus and its impact on dividend growth. Discover investment opportunities with Telus today.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Bet Against Canada’s Top Dividend Icons in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Consider Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock and another play this volatile January.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These four TSX stocks are all high-quality businesses with reliable operations that you'll want to buy right now and hold…

Read more »