1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 15% to Hold for Decades

Here’s why this high-quality, defensive dividend-growth stock is one of the best investments that Canadians can buy right now.

Finding high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold for decades is one of the best ways investors can build long-term wealth. But the best dividend stocks aren’t just businesses that pay you today, they’re companies that can generate steady cash flow, grow that cash flow over time, and compound returns year after year.

Of course, even the highest-quality long-term stocks don’t move in a straight line. Interest rates, sentiment, and short-term macro pressures can all cause great businesses to trade well below where they probably should, creating significant opportunities for long-term investors.

That’s exactly the case today with Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX: BEP.UN), a magnificent Canadian dividend stock that’s down roughly 15% from its 52-week high.

Why Brookfield Renewable is one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to own

Brookfield Renewable is one of the best dividend stocks to buy and hold for the long haul, especially when it’s cheap, because of its position as one of the largest and most dominant green energy companies in the world.

The stock owns and operates a massive portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage projects across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

These are essential infrastructure assets that generate electricity every single day and are extremely expensive and time-consuming to build, and therefore difficult to replace.

That’s what makes Brookfield Renewable such a high-quality business. It owns long-life assets that can generate cash flow for decades, which is exactly what dividend investors should be looking for.

These defensive operations are what support Brookfield’s attractive dividend, which currently yields roughly 5%.

However, in addition to its attractive dividend yield and the income you’ll start to receive right away when you buy Brookfield Renewable stock, the Canadian company also has a long track record of growing its distribution, aiming to increase it by 5% to 9% annually.

Why the stock is down, and why that creates a long-term opportunity

Despite all of those strengths, Brookfield Renewable stock is trading off its highs today, giving investors the opportunity to buy a high-quality business at a more attractive valuation and lock in a higher yield.

And while the Canadian dividend stock is down, the reasons have far more to do with the broader environment than with anything specific to the business itself. In fact, it goes to show the quality of Brookfield that even during selloffs, the stock rarely ever gets deeply discounted.

Higher interest rates have been a headwind for the renewable energy sector in recent years, and Brookfield Renewable hasn’t been immune. However, that also means the stock has the potential to see a recovery throughout 2026, especially if interest rates continue to decline.

More importantly for long-term investors, though, global electricity demand continues to grow, data centres and electrification are driving power consumption higher, and the world continues to transition to a cleaner world.

That long-term growth potential is far more important than any short-term headwinds, especially since the Canadian dividend stock is well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s long runway of growth.

Another major advantage is that Brookfield Renewable benefits from its connection to the broader Brookfield platform, which gives it access to capital, development expertise, and global scale that very few competitors can match.

So, the recent pullback has created exactly the type of opportunity long-term investors should be looking for. You’re getting the same high-quality business, the same long-term growth potential, and a higher starting yield, but you’re gaining exposure while the Canadian dividend stock trades off its highs.

So, if you’ve got cash on the sidelines that you’re looking to put to work in a magnificent dividend stock, Brookfield Renewable is one of the best Canadian stocks to consider.