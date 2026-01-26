Motley Fool Premium
1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2026

A copper comeback stock is flashing momentum, strong cash flow, and a 2026 project catalyst that could drive another leg higher.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Lundin Mining is a major copper-focused miner that benefits when copper prices and production rise.
  • Recent results showed real profits and strong free cash flow, giving it flexibility for debt and growth.
  • Management expects higher 2026 copper output and lower costs, with a key Vicuña project update in Q1 2026.

A Canadian stock looks ready to surge into 2026 when three things line up at once. The share price shows real momentum, not a one-day spike. Earnings show the business can turn strong markets into cash, not just headlines. And the next year has a visible catalyst, like a growth project, lower costs, or higher production. I also watch valuation. A Canadian stock can still surge after a run, but only if the business keeps beating expectations and the market still leaves some room for upside.

LUN

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) stands out as it sits right in the middle of the copper story. It operates as a diversified base metals miner with key copper and copper-gold operations in places like Chile and Brazil, and it also produces nickel. The Canadian stock earns money when it mines and sells metal, and it can grow value by improving costs and pushing production higher. It sounds simple, but execution matters, and mining punishes sloppy operators.

The market has treated it like a comeback stock. Over the last month, Lundin stock is up about 25%, ranging between $8.94 to $35.81, which tells you just how dramatic the swing has been. Big moves like that can feel exhausting, but also create a setup where the next leg can come from fundamentals catching up to the rerating.

Zooming out, the longer trend looks explosive, and that alone does not make it safe. Its one-year gain sits near the 190% range. That kind of run can pull in momentum buyers, then punish anyone who buys with no plan. The healthier way to view it is this: if the business keeps improving and the copper cycle stays supportive, the stock can still climb, but it will not move in a straight line.

Earnings support

Recent earnings help explain why investors got excited again. In its third quarter of 2025, Lundin Mining reported revenue of $1.1 billion from continuing operations. It delivered net earnings attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of $143.3 million, or $0.17 per share, and it reported adjusted earnings of $152.3 million, or $0.18 per share. Those numbers show the Canadian stock can translate strong pricing and solid operations into real profit.

Cash flow looked sturdy as well. The Canadian stock reported cash provided by continuing operations of $270.3 million and free cash flow from operations of $168.9 million in the quarter. It also reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $489.7 million from continuing operations. That cash profile matters heading into 2026 because it gives it flexibility. It can keep paying down debt, fund growth, and still have options if metal prices cool.

The 2026 outlook has a clear catalyst baked in. Management raised full-year consolidated copper production guidance to a range of 319,000 to 337,000 tonnes and lowered consolidated copper cash cost guidance to $1.85 to $2.00 per pound, which signals improving efficiency. It also flagged progress on near-term initiatives at existing operations and pointed to an integrated technical study for the Vicuña Project expected in the first quarter of 2026. That sort of milestone can change how the market prices a miner, turning a big “someday” project into a more concrete plan.

Bottom line

In short, Lundin looks ready to surge into 2026 as it already has momentum, but the story also has substance underneath it. The Canadian stock just posted billion-dollar quarterly revenue, meaningful earnings, and strong cash flow, then it backed it up with higher copper guidance and lower cost guidance. And now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LUN$36.55191$0.11$21.01Quarterly$6,970.05

Add a Q1 2026 milestone on Vicuña, and you have the kind of catalyst that can keep buyers engaged. If copper co-operates and execution stays clean, this stock has a real shot at another strong leg higher into 2026.

