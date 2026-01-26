Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Be Overdue for a January Jump

2 TSX Stocks That Could Be Overdue for a January Jump

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another hot stock could grow further this year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • January’s volatility has been intense, but staying invested can make sense if you can handle drawdowns, with selective profit-taking reserved for positions that look truly overpriced.
  • Two stocks showing strong momentum: Agnico Eagle (AEM) riding the gold surge as a hedge amid geopolitical tension, and Royal Bank (RY) as a premium, still-growing bank worth holding despite a richer valuation and low yield.

January has been quite a choppy month for new investors, with explosive moves made in both directions. Of course, volatility levels were intensified amid a drastic rise in geopolitical tensions. But investors panicked over the steep ups and downs shouldn’t yet think about bailing on stocks, even if valuations are a tad on the stretched side.

With the AI trade still in play and a number of TSX stocks that are still looking cheap despite their past year of gains, perhaps it’s time to add on strength rather than ring the register if you’ve already got way too much cash sitting on the sidelines. If you’re light on cash and can’t handle a 10% drawdown in the broad markets, though, definitely do consider taking some profits off the table, preferably with some of the names you deem as overpriced.

In this piece, we’ll look at two impressive stocks that might be poised to end the month of January with even more strength.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Shares of the $142 billion gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) are already hitting the ground running, with a 22% gain in the books for 2026 already. Undoubtedly, the geopolitical tensions and the selling of the U.S. dollar have really added extra shine to the price of gold. And while it’s really hard to tell how high the asset can fly, I think that the shiny metal is proving itself as one of those must-have hedges against the unknown.

If you fear the Greenland situation and the impact on the U.S. dollar, perhaps gold is the new asset to stick with for the long haul. Either way, the miners look poised to keep cashing in on the gold rally as prices look to flirt with US$5,000 per ounce. I certainly think the stage is set for a run to such levels. Either way, AEM stock is a great buy at less than 30 times trailing price to earnings (P/E).

You’re getting one of the biggest winners in precious metals, and with enough drivers in place to power more momentum, I certainly wouldn’t want to stand in the way of the name as it looks to test the $300 per-share range. Sure, the stock may be up 326% in two short years, but the momentum might not reverse course anytime soon, especially if the geopolitical tensions soar further from here.

Royal Bank of Canada

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) seem to be worth sticking with, even if the multiple (16.5 times trailing P/E) leaves a lot to be desired. With a sub-3% dividend yield and a lot of heat running behind the stock, it feels like it’s time to hit that sell button. Still, with RBC CEO saying things like he’s “more excited” about Canada’s growth potential, I think it’s time to stick with the big bank as earnings look to march higher.

Though there are higher yields and lower multiples elsewhere in the banking scene, I must say that it’s hard to go wrong with shares of RY, especially in an environment where premium management could be key to further gains as the Canadian economy looks to heat up.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2026 and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by favourable market conditions and clear growth drivers, these two stocks offer strong potential for superior long-term returns.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Daniel Da Costa

After a massive 160% rally in 2025 and the stock continuing to climb higher in 2026, is Barrick Gold still…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.1% Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer a dividend cushion for when markets cool and capital appreciation for when markets rally.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The (Only!) Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield looks like a “hold-for-a-decade” compounder because its fee engine keeps growing, even when markets are messy.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Stocks for Beginners

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Out Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This 7%-yield monthly payer gets paid from royalties, not drilling, which can make the income stream feel simpler and steadier.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stocks for Generous Monthly Payouts

| Robin Brown

If you want some monthly TFSA income, here are three TSX stocks to look at today.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Never Selling This ETF in My Retirement Account

| Andrew Button

I'll probably never sell the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU).

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their dependable cash flows, visible growth pipeline, and exceptional dividend track record, these three dividend stocks are excellent additions…

Read more »