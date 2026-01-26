3 Reasons to Buy CIBC Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Canadian bank stocks can look safe, but you still need to treat them like real businesses. Start with the basics: credit risk, housing exposure, and how sensitive earnings are to interest rates. Then look at capital strength, dividend discipline, and whether the bank can grow in more than one way, not just by lending more into a late-cycle economy. Finally, check what you are paying for it. A great bank can still be a bad buy at the wrong price.

So, let’s look at one to consider on the TSX today, diving into three reasons to buy this top stock.

Get paid

The first reason to buy Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) like there’s no tomorrow is that it knows how to pay you while you wait. CIBC has built a reputation for returning capital to shareholders through a steady dividend, which matters if you want compounding you can feel. Dividends keep you engaged during boring markets and can soften the sting during rough ones.

That dividend also forces discipline. Management can’t just chase growth at any cost when it needs to protect a payout Canadians expect to show up on schedule. Over time, that culture tends to matter more than a flashy quarter, especially in a sector where patience often wins. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from a dividend right now.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CM $127.88 54 $4.28 $231.12 Quarterly $6,905.52

Rates

The second reason is that CIBC can benefit when rates normalize, even if the economy stays a bit weird. Banks earn money on the spread between what they pay for deposits and what they earn on loans, and that spread can improve when the rate environment behaves. If 2026 brings steadier inflation and more predictable policy, it becomes easier for banks to plan, price loans, and manage risk.

At the same time, CIBC’s mix of personal banking, business banking, and wealth-related services gives it multiple ways to earn. When one lane slows, another can help. That matters if Canada’s economy trudges along instead of sprinting, as you want a bank that can still produce solid earnings without needing perfect conditions.

Regulated

The third reason is that CIBC has a very Canadian advantage. It sits inside a tight, well-regulated banking market with scale. That structure doesn’t make any bank stock immune to mistakes, but it does create a durable moat. You’re not betting on a fragile business model. You’re betting on an entrenched one.

And when the market gets nervous about housing or credit, it often paints all banks with the same brush. That can create windows where a strong franchise trades at a more reasonable valuation than it deserves. If you buy during those moments, you set yourself up for both income and a potential re-rating when fear fades.

Bottom line

Overall, CIBC looks like a bank stock to buy like there’s no tomorrow, as it blends what long-term investors actually need. That’s a meaningful dividend, a business model built for resilience, and a path to steady earnings even when the economy refuses to cooperate. Just do the grown-up thing alongside the enthusiasm. Don’t overconcentrate, and remember that bank stocks can still stumble in a downturn. If you can live with that, CIBC can be a very practical buy-and-hold anchor.