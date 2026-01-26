Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

Invest your TFSA dollars into stocks like Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT and Peyto Exploration for generous monthly passive income.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • With the new $7,000 TFSA contribution room for 2026, investors can generate $34.50 in monthly passive income by splitting the investment between two dividend-paying stocks.
  • • Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (6.4% yield) and Peyto Exploration (5.5% yield) both pay monthly dividends and offer exposure to healthcare real estate and natural gas sectors respectively.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT and Peyto Exploration and Development

The tax-free savings account, or TFSA, is an attractive opportunity for investors to accumulate tax-free investment income. The cumulative TFSA contribution limit in 2026 is now $109,000, depending on your age. Every year, this number keeps increasing, and the new TFSA room in 2026 totaled $7,000.

That’s a significant increase, one that might make you wonder how to turn this new TFSA contribution into monthly passive income. In this article, I have two suggestions for you to consider for $34.50 in monthly passive income, or $414.00 in annual passive income.

Northwest Healthcare Properties: A 6.4% yield for TFSA monthly income

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is an owner of a portfolio of healthcare properties, with properties such as hospitals, medical buildings, specialty clinics and more. This portfolio spans eight countries and is highly diversified within the healthcare and wellness space.

I’m recommending this stock as a leading candidate for the $7,000 TFSA contribution in 2026 for a few reasons. First of all, Northwest’s business is one that should result in cash flows that are highly predictable and stable. This is a function of the fact that healthcare properties are very much in-demand – and the aging population should keep this going strong. Healthcare assets are characterized by long leases and they’re very sticky. The average weighted average lease expiry is currently 13.4 years, and Northwest’s occupancy rate is a solid 96.9%.

Secondly, Northwest’s financial results and health have been greatly improving as of late.  In the REIT’s latest quarter, its adjusted funds from operations increased 16% to $0.11 per share. This puts its dividend payout ratio at 85%, compared to 99% in the same period last year. Also, the company’s balance sheet is improving. Long-term debt is down 17% versus last year, to $2.4 billion.

These factors contribute to making Northwest Healthcare Properties a top choice for your 2026 TFSA contribution. The stock delivers a monthly dividend payment and a 6.4% dividend yield. This monthly passive income stock is best suited for a TFSA, as this will shelter these payments from taxes.

Peyto Exploration and Development: A 5.5% yield

Another stock to consider is Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX:PEY). Peyto also pays monthly dividends and is well-suited for the new $7,000 TFSA contribution. Currently yielding 5.5%, Peyto is well-positioned to provide its shareholders with reliable monthly passive income.

Peyto is one of Canada’s lowest cost natural gas producers. The company operates in the very lucrative deep basin of Alberta, with long-life and low-cost reserves. This helps Peyto keep costs down, and production up.

Looking ahead, Peyto is set to benefit from what I expect will be a very positive natural gas market. The company has already been benefitting from positive fundamentals, but with the ramping up of LNG Canada, we could be in for some major upward movements in natural gas prices.

In the last year, the U.S. NYMEX natural gas price has increased 52% to $5.275. Similarly, Canadian AECO natural gas prices have increased 75% to $2.00. While some of this movement is due to the recent cold weather we have been experiencing, other long-term forces are also at work. They include the growth in global LNG demand, as well as the growth in demand that’s expected from data centres and utilities to support the electrification of the energy grid.

The bottom line

Both Northwest Healthcare Properties and Peyto Exploration are strong options to consider for the new $7,000 TFSA contribution room in 2026, and to make full use of your TFSA contribution limit in 2026. These stocks provide a reliable and likely growing monthly passive income stream, with yields of 6.4% and 5.5% respectively.

As you can see from the table below, if you invest the new $7,000 contribution room evenly between the two stocks, you will receive $34.50 in monthly passive income, or $414.00 in annual passive income.

TFSA contribution, TFSA room 2026, TFSA contribution limit 2026

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have generated stellar long-term returns for patient investors.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these five dividend stocks are some of the best businesses in the country and why everyone should consider…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.1% Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer a dividend cushion for when markets cool and capital appreciation for when markets rally.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The (Only!) Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield looks like a “hold-for-a-decade” compounder because its fee engine keeps growing, even when markets are messy.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stocks for Generous Monthly Payouts

| Robin Brown

If you want some monthly TFSA income, here are three TSX stocks to look at today.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Never Selling This ETF in My Retirement Account

| Andrew Button

I'll probably never sell the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU).

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their dependable cash flows, visible growth pipeline, and exceptional dividend track record, these three dividend stocks are excellent additions…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

6.5% Yield: Is NorthWest REIT’s Dividend Safe?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest’s dividend looks safer than last year because cash flow coverage improved, but debt and refinancing still matter.

Read more »