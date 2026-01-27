Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Knights to Add to Your 2026 TFSA

3 Canadian Dividend Knights to Add to Your 2026 TFSA

These three “dividend knights” cover different needs: higher yield (BNS), diversified financial exposure (POW), and premium stability (RY).

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BNS offers the highest yield here, but credit losses and provisions are the main swing factor for 2026.
  • POW is a diversified financial holding-company dividend that can compound with improving NAV and steady payouts.
  • RY has the strongest franchise and earnings base, but its lower yield reflects the market’s higher confidence.

Dividend knights look simple on the surface, but 2026 will reward investors who look a little deeper. In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you want income you can actually keep, plus a business that can grow that income over time. That means a sustainable payout, a balance sheet that can handle higher-for-longer borrowing costs, and a valuation that does not force the dividend stock to be perfect just to do fine. You also want to avoid the trap of chasing the highest yield when the underlying business looks shaky. So let’s look at three to consider on the TSX today.

BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) still fits the dividend knight label as it runs a massive, diversified banking platform and it tends to pay investors to wait. It earns money from Canadian banking, wealth, and capital markets, with an international footprint that can help in good times and complicate things in bad times. Over the past year, it has traded in a wide band, indicating the market is not fully settled on the story.

The earnings print shows why the story remains alive. In fiscal Q4 2025, Scotiabank reported net income of $2.2 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65, but it also reported adjusted net income of $2.6 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.93. Credit stays the key risk, and it raised provisions for credit losses to $1.1 billion in the quarter, so you cannot ignore the cycle. The forward dividend and yield are $4.40 and about 4.31%, respectively, which makes it feel like a practical TFSA building block.

POW

Power (TSX:POW) feels like a dividend knight for people who want broad exposure without buying a dozen separate names. It owns meaningful stakes in Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, plus alternative asset platforms under Sagard and Power Sustainable. Therefore it ties your TFSA to insurance, wealth, and asset management in one wrapper.

Its recent results also show real momentum under the hood. In Q3 2025, Power reported adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $863 million, or $1.35 per share, up from $693 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. It also reported adjusted net asset value per share of $72.24 at September 30, 2025, up sharply from $60.44 at the end of 2024. This helps explain why investors keep returning to the name. On valuation, it sits with a dividend yield around 3.5%, so it can work as a steady compounding pick rather than a flashy yield play.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) earns its knight status the old-fashioned way. It has scale, multiple fee engines, and the kind of capital strength that lets it keep investing through a downturn. The dividend stock has also had strong recent momentum, showing a 6-month gain of about 30% at writing.

The latest results explain that confidence. In Q4 2025, RBC reported net income of $5,434 million and diluted EPS of $3.76, and it reported adjusted net income of $5,554 million with adjusted diluted EPS of $3.85. For the full 2025 year, the bank reported net income of $20.4 billion and diluted EPS of $14.07, which is the kind of base you want behind a TFSA core holding.

Risks still matter, and provisions for credit losses hit about $1 billion in the quarter, so a softer economy could dent results. Even so, the valuation looks fairly normal for a top-tier bank, and it recently declared a quarterly $1.64 dividend hitting, and a current yield at 2.8%.

Bottom line

Put together, BNS, POW, and RY give a TFSA a very “Canadian” mix of income and resilience. In fact, here’s what $7,000 in each could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
POW$69.63100$2.45$245.00Quarterly$6,963.00
RY$231.6230$6.56$196.80Quarterly$6,948.60
BNS$102.4568$4.40$299.20Quarterly$6,966.60

If your 2026 TFSA goal is steady tax-free income that can grow, these three dividend knights can help you get there without needing perfect timing.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Watch in January

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA income mix like these three can work, but the “safety” hinges on fees and payout coverage, not just…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet’s next year likely hinges on whether contract stability and cost control translate into a clear earnings rebound.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Best Canadian Stocks for Value in the World Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian “value” names look cheap for different reasons: Manulife for earnings power, SmartCentres for income, and Brookfield for…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX blue-chip stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to get in on the action while the share…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How Beginners Can Create a Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corp can be a beginner-friendly TFSA income pick because it pays a reliable dividend and owns big, established financial…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by strong financial performance, a healthy balance sheet, and a compelling growth outlook, Whitecap represents an attractive buying opportunity…

Read more »