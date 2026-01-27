Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

Here’s why this reliable dividend ETF is one of the best investments to buy in the current economic environment.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX: ZWB) — a safety‑focused, income‑first way to own diversified exposure to Canada’s big banks via a covered‑call strategy.
  • Why it matters: the ETF lifts yield to roughly 4.7% by selling call options on its bank holdings, generating extra income and reducing volatility at the cost of capping some upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than the BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF 

With many stocks trading at or above their fair value today and with so much geopolitical and economic uncertainty around the world, it makes sense to look for safer stocks or ETFs to buy in this environment.

The key for investors is understanding that shoring up your portfolio or shifting to safety doesn’t mean you have to avoid equities altogether.

Furthermore, safety in investing usually comes from owning high-quality assets, diversifying properly, and generating steady income along the way. That’s why in this environment, finding a safe and reliable ETF to buy is one of the best ways to keep your hard-earned capital invested while ensuring it’s well protected.

Instead of trying to pick the perfect stock or time the market, ETFs allow you to gain exposure to several businesses at once, smoothing out volatility and reducing single-stock risk.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for safe stocks or investments to buy right now, here’s why the BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX: ZWB) is one of the best picks investors can buy now.

Why Canadian banks are ideal for safety

Before even getting into the structure of the ZWB ETF and why it’s such a high-quality investment not just in this environment, but for the long haul, it’s essential to understand what it offers exposure to.

Canadian banks are some of the most stable and dominant financial institutions in the world. They operate in a highly regulated environment, benefit from strong pricing power, and generate enormous amounts of recurring revenue through lending, deposits, and wealth management.

They also have a long history of paying dividends through multiple economic cycles, including recessions, financial crises, and periods of higher interest rates.

That combination of scale, regulation, and consistency is why bank stocks are often viewed as core long-term holdings in Canadian portfolios.

Therefore, finding an ETF to buy that offers exposure to numerous banks at once is undoubtedly one of the best ways to ensure your hard-earned capital is protected, while still generating returns for you.

Why the ZWB is one of the best ETFs to buy now

What makes the ZWB ETF one of the best to buy now, especially if you’re looking for an investment that’s safe, is its covered call strategy.

The ZWB writes covered calls on a portion of the Canadian bank stocks it owns in its portfolio, which generates extra income from options premiums. Those premiums are then added to the dividends the banks are already paying, and the total is paid out to investors as distributions.

That means the ZWB actually offers a higher yield than owning a diversified mix of bank stocks alone. In fact, right now the ETF offers a net yield of roughly 4.7%.

The trade-off of that higher yield is that during strong rallies, some upside is capped. However, in the current environment, with many stocks trading at or above their fair value, that risk matters a lot less.

Because of its covered call strategy and the fact that some upside is capped, the ZWB isn’t an ETF you buy expecting explosive growth. Instead, it’s an ETF you buy to get exposure to high-quality, reliable Canadian banks, boost your income, and lower your portfolio’s volatility.

So, if you’re looking for a stock to buy now that’s safe, reliable, and can boost your income, the ZWB ETF is one of the best to consider today.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is Bank of Nova Scotia a buy for its dividend? It is one of the big bank stocks with growth…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Outlook for TD Stock in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

TD stock has staged a powerful comeback, and its latest results suggest the recovery could be turning into a longer-term…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy CIBC Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC offers a mix of dependable income, potential benefit from steadier rates, and a durable moat in Canada’s regulated banking…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

CIBC: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) stock had a wonderful 2025, but can another good year of gains be on the table as valuations…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’d Happily Hold Through Any Stock Market Crash

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like TD Bank offer investors predictable and resilient earnings and dividends to take you through any stock market crash.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Banking Stock: Bank of Montreal vs. Bank of Nova Scotia

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BMO vs. Scotiabank stock: 2 Canadian banking titans with $1.5 trillion in assets are taking different paths. Does the high-yield…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Bank Stocks Delivering Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian banks pair long dividend histories with different strengths, so you can pick the flavour that fits you.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Banks Stocks for 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian big bank stocks are lower-risk options in 2026 amid heightened geopolitical risks and continuing trade tensions.

Read more »