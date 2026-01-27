Buy Canadian With 1 Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets This Year

If you’re trying to guess where a Canadian stock will sit a year from now, focus on the few things that actually move it. Earnings momentum matters, but so does what investors already expect. A “good” year can still disappoint if the stock already priced in perfection. Valuation sets the hurdle, and the business’s ability to hit targets sets the outcome. You also want to know what could go wrong fast, because one-year timelines punish surprises. That’s why today, we’re looking at this top stock.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) looks like a Canadian buy-and-build machine hiding in plain sight. It buys vertical market software companies, runs them for cash, and keeps acquiring more, over and over. That niche matters because these businesses often sell mission-critical software to specific industries, which can make revenue stickier than people expect. Constellation also tends to avoid hypey, one-product bets, and it spreads risk across hundreds of operating units.

The Canadian stock’s recent performance has been a reminder that even great compounders can wobble. In mid-January, shares hit a new 52-week low around $2,624, after trading much higher earlier in the year. That drop has turned CSU into a “value” conversation for the first time in a while. Not because the business broke, but because the market got less willing to pay any price for quality.

That’s where the opportunity can show up. When a stock like CSU pulls back, it often comes down to sentiment and multiples, not a sudden collapse in the underlying model. If global markets stay choppy in 2026, investors often rotate toward businesses with dependable cash flow and repeatable execution. CSU has built its reputation on exactly that, which is why the market keeps circling back to it after sell-offs.

Earnings support

Now let’s talk earnings, as CSU still puts up numbers that look like a business in motion. In Q3 2025, revenue climbed 16% year over year to US$2.9 billion. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to US$210 million, or US$9.89 per diluted share, up from US$7.74 per diluted share a year earlier. That’s not a sleepy quarter. That’s growth, even in a tougher tape.

Cash flow also stayed convincing, which matters more than market sentiment in a one-year forecast. In that same quarter, cash flows from operations came in at US$685 million, and free cash flow available to shareholders was US$529 million. CSU uses that cash to keep the acquisition flywheel turning, and it completed acquisitions with aggregate cash consideration of US$281 million in the quarter. That combination of cash generation and reinvestment discipline is the core reason the market gives it a premium label.

Looking forward, the outlook usually hinges on two levers of how much it can buy, and how well it can run what it owns. The Canadian stock’s own language stays consistent. It aims to deploy as much free cash flow as possible into acquisitions that clear its hurdle rate, and it treats dividends as secondary. That makes CSU feel less like a dividend stock and more like a compounding engine that happens to pay a small dividend.

Bottom line

So yes, CSU can be a Canadian stock that outperforms global markets this year, but it needs the script to cooperate. If acquisitions keep humming, cash flow stays strong, and software demand holds up, the Canadian stock can rebound from its lows while many markets grind sideways. If rates, currencies, or sentiment stay hostile toward expensive quality, it may take longer than a year for the market to fully warm up again. Still, if you want to “buy Canadian” with a business that has a repeatable playbook, CSU remains one of the clearest long-term compounders on the TSX.