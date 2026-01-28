Motley Fool Premium
2 Canadian Stocks That Can Lead the Way to Retirement

Fairfax and Intact are strong retirement candidates because they compound through insurance underwriting. You’ll never worry about these stocks!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Fairfax can compound book value by pairing disciplined underwriting with investing the float, but results can swing with markets and catastrophes.
  • Intact is the steadier operator, driven by consistent underwriting profitability, scale, and pricing discipline.
  • Owning both can diversify your insurance exposure, but you still need to expect volatility in bad claim years.

Retirement stocks need to do two jobs at once: protect you when the market gets cranky, and still grow fast enough that your future self thanks you. Look for repeatable earnings, strong balance sheets, and management teams that don’t treat risk like a hobby. You also want businesses with room to reinvest, as inflation and higher costs can quietly erode “safe” plans if growth stalls. Diversification helps, but quality matters more than owning 10 random tickers. So, let’s look at two you’ll never have to worry about.

FFH

Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) earns a spot as it blends insurance with investing in a way few Canadian companies can match. It owns property and casualty insurers and reinsurers that collect premiums, pay claims, and invest the float. When underwriting stays disciplined, the float becomes a long-term advantage, and the investment portfolio adds an extra return engine. That mix can feel tailor-made for retirement compounding.

The retirement stock does not move like a sleepy utility, though. One recent performance snapshot shows FFH down about 9% over the past month. That kind of pullback can be frustrating, but it can also improve long-term entry points if the underlying results stay solid. Over time, Fairfax tends to trade on confidence in underwriting and the market’s mood about its investment book, so patience really matters.

Results stayed sturdy in the latest reported quarter. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Fairfax reported net earnings of $1.15 billion, and book value per share rose to $1,203.65 at Sept. 30, 2025. Book value acts like a valuation anchor for an insurer-investor hybrid, so steady growth there often matters more than a single quarter’s headline. If the share price sits closer to book value than usual, long-term returns can improve. The outlook hinges on sensible pricing in insurance lines and a market cycle that doesn’t punish the investment book at the same time. The risk is a catastrophe-heavy year, reserve surprises, or a sharp equity selloff that dents reported results.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) offers a cleaner, steadier path: win through underwriting, scale, and consistency. It’s Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer, and it earns money by pricing risk well, managing expenses, and growing premiums without getting reckless. It also has meaningful operations outside Canada, which adds diversification. For retirement investors, that mix can feel like a dependable machine rather than a thrilling story.

Even dependable machines have off weeks. One recent performance tracker shows IFC down about 7.8% over the last month. That dip does not automatically mean anything broke. It often reflects rate jitters, catastrophe headlines, or simple rotation away from defensives. If you like the business, small pullbacks can matter because Intact usually trades at a premium, and getting even a slightly better price can improve your long-term return.

Earnings backed up the quality case in Q3 2025. Intact reported net operating income per share of $4.46 and a combined ratio of 89.8%. Those numbers signal strong profitability from the core insurance operation, which supports dividend growth and ongoing investment. On valuation, that underwriting track record explains why the market tends to pay up for Intact versus many financials, and why it rarely looks “cheap” on simple multiples. The outlook still depends on catastrophe losses and pricing discipline, but Intact’s scale and underwriting culture give it a durable edge even when weather turns messy.

Bottom line

These two retirement stocks can lead the way to retirement as they give you two different kinds of compounding that can work together. Fairfax can deliver bursts of value creation when underwriting and investing line up, and book value growth can do a lot of the heavy lifting over a decade. Intact can grind higher through consistent underwriting and scale, which can feel calmer when markets get loud. Pairing one with the other can also smooth returns, as the drivers differ when markets wobble or catastrophe losses spike. Hold through the boring stretches, reinvest what you can, and let time do what it does best.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

