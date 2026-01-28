Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These three Canadian blue chips can help you build wealth in 2026 with scale, cash flow, and staying power.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
chatting concept

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Agnico Eagle converts strong gold prices into big free cash flow, but the stock is pricey and gold can swing.
  • Brookfield gives diversified exposure to real assets and huge deployable capital, though valuations can be complex.
  • BMO combines steady banking earnings with a solid dividend, but credit losses could rise if the economy weakens.

Blue-chip stocks will not make you rich overnight, but most Canadians build real wealth with them. You usually get a large business with durable demand, proven profits, and the balance sheet to keep investing through recessions, rate shocks, and ugly headlines. You still take risk, and a blue chip can still disappoint, but it rarely survives on hope. It survives on cash, scale, and discipline. So let’s look at two that bring down the risk, and up the rewards.

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a top Canadian gold producer with mines in stable jurisdictions and a management team that sweats the details. The Canadian stock surged over the past year. That kind of move can cool, but gold still acts like portfolio insurance when inflation, politics, and rate expectations clash. Going into 2026, the big question is whether it can keep converting strong gold prices into clean cash flow.

Its third-quarter 2025 results made a strong case. It posted net income of US$1.06 billion, or US$2.10 per share, and adjusted net income of US$1.09 billion, or US$2.16 per share. It also generated US$1.2 billion in free cash flow, which gave it room to strengthen the balance sheet. The catch now sits in valuation and volatility. At writing, it trades at about 31 times earnings. If gold pulls back, that multiple can compress fast, and mining costs can rise at the wrong time.

BN

Brookfield (TSX:BN) offers blue-chip exposure to real assets and global investing without forcing you to pick one sector. It owns and invests across infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and insurance, and it leans on its asset-management engine to keep capital moving. The Canadian stock has not sprinted lately. Yet that slower pace can set up opportunity if capital markets reopen and deal activity improves in 2026.

In its third quarter of 2025, it reported distributable earnings before realizations of US$1.3 billion, or US$0.56 per share, and total distributable earnings of US$1.5 billion, or US$0.63 per share. It also highlighted record deployable capital of US$178 billion, which is cash and financing capacity it can put to work. On valuation, the Canadian stock looks quite valuable trading at about 14 times earnings. The risk comes with complexity and private-asset pricing.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) brings the classic blue-chip ingredient: steady banking earnings plus a dividend that can smooth out rough markets. It earns from Canadian banking, U.S. banking, wealth, and capital markets, so one soft patch rarely breaks the whole story. Recent performance has been strong, with shares up almost 40% in the last year. For 2026, the story likely hinges on credit quality, loan demand, and how rate moves affect margins.

BMO’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 delivered a big jump in profit. The Canadian stock reported adjusted profit of $2.5 billion, or $3.28 per share, up from $1.5 billion, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier. For the full fiscal 2025 year, it reported adjusted net income of $9.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $12.16. The Canadian stock trades at about 16.4 times earnings, and its forward dividend yield around 3.6%. The risk is simple: banks can look pricey after a strong run, and a downturn can push loan losses higher.

Bottom line

Together, BN, AEM, and BMO give Canadians a diversified blue-chip core for 2026: global real assets and deal flow, a gold-linked hedge with serious cash generation, and a bank that can pay you while you wait. And right now, here’s what you could earn from $7,000 in each Canadian stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AEM$298.6123$2.20$50.60Quarterly$6,868.03
BN$63.60110$0.33$36.30Quarterly$6,996.00
BMO$188.5437$6.68$247.16Quarterly$6,975.98

None are bulletproof, and each can go through a dull stretch. Still, each one has scale, access to capital, and a track record of producing earnings through multiple cycles. If you want three Canadian anchors you can hold through noise, this trio earns a spot on your shortlist.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer attractive yields and dividend growth, making them some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2026

| Adam Othman

Unlock the true potential of your TFSA’s contribution room in 2026 by applying this approach to how you allocate space…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Best TSX Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs. CP Rail?

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as CP and CNR offer significant upside potential to investors in January 2026.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Jitendra Parashar

For investors who prefer regular cash flow, these three TSX stocks continue to reward shareholders every 30 days.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

Here are some of the top dividend stocks you can own for the long run.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top-performing Canadian growth stocks with fundamental strength are suitable for long-term investing.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Transform Any TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 TFSA investment in Dream Industrial can generate meaningful tax-free income because the payout looks well covered by cash…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Defensive stocks like Fortis and Loblaw are the best stocks to buy now for long-term stability and growth.

Read more »