Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 5% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

A 5% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

Choice Properties’ near-5% yield looks appealing because it’s backed by necessity-based real estate and mostly steady cash flows.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
shopper buys items in bulk

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Choice Properties owns grocery-anchored retail and industrial buildings that tenants keep using in good times and bad.
  • Recent results showed high occupancy and rising FFO per unit, supporting the monthly distribution.
  • The main watch-out is tighter AFFO coverage in some quarters, plus rate sensitivity and tenant concentration risk.

If you want consistent cash in your pocket, a near-5% dividend can feel like the market’s closest thing to a salary. But it only works when the payout comes from real cash, not wishful thinking, so investors should look past the yield and ask a few boring questions. For instance, does the business generate steady funds, does it keep debt under control, and can it protect its payout when rates and inflation shift? For this dividend stock, the answers are all, “yes.”

CHP

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) checks the “steady” box as it owns the kind of real estate Canadians use all year, not just when times feel good. It focuses on grocery-anchored retail, plus a growing industrial footprint and some mixed-use and residential assets. In plain terms, it collects rent from locations tied to everyday needs, and that helps smooth out the bumps. It operates at scale, with more than 700 properties and roughly 64 million square feet of space.

That tenant mix matters right now because retail headlines often sound scary, even when essentials keep humming. Choice’s grocery-heavy angle can cushion it when discretionary spending cools. It also benefits when tenants sign longer leases and accept rent steps that climb over time. Its close ties to a major Canadian grocer add another layer of stickiness, even though concentration risk never disappears. Its industrial properties sit in logistics corridors where tenants want space close to major cities.

The unit price has rewarded patient investors lately. Over the year, shares climbed about 19%, with a trading range roughly between $12.51 and $15.82. That move also shows the other side of dividend investing. Even a “boring” real estate investment trust (REIT) can deliver capital gains when sentiment improves, and it can drop fast when rates spike or property values reset.

Earnings support

Now for the numbers that matter. In its third quarter of 2025, Choice reported rental revenue of $362.5 million. It also delivered funds from operations (FFO) of $201.4 million, which worked out to $0.278 per unit on a diluted basis. Those figures matter because FFO tracks the cash-like earnings that support distributions, and it rose year over year on a per-unit basis.

Operating momentum looked healthy, too. Same-asset net operating income on a cash basis came in at $251.5 million for the quarter, up from the prior year, and occupancy sat at 98% at period end. It also achieved leasing spreads on long-term renewals of 9% in retail and 38.3% in industrial, which signals pricing power in the right pockets of the portfolio.

Still, you should not ignore the softer spot. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, landed at $0.192 per unit diluted in Q3, after heavier maintenance spending earlier in the year. That pushed the AFFO payout ratio to about 100% for the quarter. Management said it expects the full-year payout ratio to look more like prior years, but the quarter reminds investors that coverage can tighten when capital work bunches up.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, Choice raised its 2025 outlook for FFO per unit diluted to a range of $1.06 to $1.07, and it targeted about 2% to 3% same-asset NOI growth on a cash basis. On valuation, the units recently traded around $15.50, while management reported net asset value of $14.53 per unit at quarter end, so the market priced it at a modest premium for stability. Right now, here’s what that could bring in from that 5% dividend with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHP.UN$15.34456$0.77$351.12Monthly$6,995.04

So why does CHP.UN fit the “consistent cash” label? It pays a monthly distribution and operates with high occupancy and a necessity-based focus, and it still expects modest growth. Just keep an eye on rates, tenant concentration, and the gap between FFO and AFFO.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

If growing income matters more than short-term price moves to you, you may want to add these top Canadian dividend…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two reliable Canadian ETFs that pay attractive distributions are some of the best to buy in 2026 and hold…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $25,000 in a TFSA, Granite’s growing monthly payout can create a reinvestment snowball that compounds tax-free.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here’s how I would combine two monthly-paying, high-yield TSX ETFs for passive income in a TFSA.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock with strategic resilience against potential headwinds is poised to rise in 2026.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Can Lead the Way to Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax and Intact are strong retirement candidates because they compound through insurance underwriting. You’ll never worry about these stocks!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Knights to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and TD look like dividend knights because their payouts are backed by large, repeatable earnings engines, not financial tricks.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to get a $500 per month passive-income boost? Here are three unique methods to invest and…

Read more »