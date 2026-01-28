Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

Here’s how I would combine two monthly-paying, high-yield TSX ETFs for passive income in a TFSA.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • ETFs can replace hands-on rental income with fully passive monthly cash flow inside a TFSA.
  • Covered calls and leverage drive high yields but cap upside and increase downside risk and fees.
  • This portfolio is designed for income-first investors, not for maximizing long-term capital growth.

When people talk about “passive income,” rental property is usually the first idea that comes up. On paper, it sounds simple. You buy a property, collect rent every month, and let someone else pay down the mortgage.

In reality, rental income is closer to a second part-time job than a hands-off investment. You’re dealing with tenants, vacancies, repairs, insurance, property taxes, financing risk, and local regulations. Even if you hire a property manager, that cost comes straight out of your returns, and major issues still tend to land on your desk.

Taxes add another layer of friction. Rental income is fully taxable, capital gains aren’t sheltered, and depreciation strategies often just defer taxes rather than eliminate them. For many investors, especially those already maxing out a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), there’s a far simpler way to generate monthly cash flow without the operational headaches.

High-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a cleaner alternative. Instead of managing physical assets, you own diversified portfolios of stocks that use tools like covered calls and modest leverage to generate income.

These aren’t traditional dividend ETFs, and there’s no free lunch. Higher yields come with higher fees, capped upside, and more volatility. But if your goal is a steady monthly income inside a TFSA, they can do exactly what rental properties promise, without turning investing into a second job.

50% in Canadian stocks

The first building block is Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV).

HDIV is a fund of funds that holds a basket of Hamilton’s YIELD MAXIMIZER covered call ETFs, all focused on Canadian equities. The underlying exposure spans banks, utilities, energy companies, gold producers, and other core sectors of the Canadian market.

Income is generated primarily through covered calls. The ETF sells call options on its holdings, trading away some upside potential in exchange for option premiums that are paid out as monthly distributions. This structure means total returns are heavily skewed toward income rather than price appreciation.

HDIV also uses leverage. For every $100 of investor capital, the fund borrows roughly $25, resulting in about 1.25x exposure. That leverage amplifies income, but it also increases downside risk during market drawdowns.

At current levels, HDIV pays a distribution yield of 10.57%, with monthly payouts. Allocating $25,000 to HDIV provides a strong base of Canadian dollar income and meaningful exposure to Canada’s dividend-heavy sectors.

50% in U.S. stocks

To balance the home-country exposure, the other half of the portfolio goes into Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX:HYLD).

Like HDIV, HYLD is a fund of funds. Instead of holding individual stocks, it owns a collection of Hamilton’s U.S.-focused YIELD MAXIMIZER ETFs. These underlying funds cover broad U.S. equities and major sectors such as technology, financials, healthcare, energy, gold producers, and real estate investment trusts.

The goal is to roughly mirror the sector makeup of the S&P 500, but with an income-first mandate. Covered calls are written across the portfolio, generating option premiums that are distributed to investors monthly. As a result, upside is capped, and returns are primarily delivered through cash flow.

HYLD also employs approximately 1.25x leverage, which boosts income but increases volatility. This structure tends to work best in flat or moderately rising markets and can struggle during sharp equity selloffs.

At current levels, HYLD pays a distribution yield of 12.44%, again with monthly payouts. A $25,000 allocation adds U.S. dollar income and diversifies the portfolio away from a single market and currency.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

social media scrolling on phone networking
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirees in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These stocks trade at reasonable prices and offer attractive dividends.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two reliable Canadian ETFs that pay attractive distributions are some of the best to buy in 2026 and hold…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

If growing income matters more than short-term price moves to you, you may want to add these top Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With $25,000 in a TFSA, Granite’s growing monthly payout can create a reinvestment snowball that compounds tax-free.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Choice Properties’ near-5% yield looks appealing because it’s backed by necessity-based real estate and mostly steady cash flows.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock with strategic resilience against potential headwinds is poised to rise in 2026.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Can Lead the Way to Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax and Intact are strong retirement candidates because they compound through insurance underwriting. You’ll never worry about these stocks!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Knights to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and TD look like dividend knights because their payouts are backed by large, repeatable earnings engines, not financial tricks.

Read more »