Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

With $25,000 in a TFSA, Granite’s growing monthly payout can create a reinvestment snowball that compounds tax-free.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Granite owns logistics and industrial buildings with high occupancy and rent bumps that support steady cash flow.
  • Recent results showed rising FFO/AFFO and a manageable payout ratio, making the distribution feel well covered.
  • Key risks are interest-rate sensitivity, currency moves, and tenant concentration.

Got $25,000? In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that can feel like a small deposit that suddenly starts paying you back. The account lets eligible income and gains grow without annual tax friction, so every dollar you earn can stay on the field and keep compounding.

Pair that shelter with a steady payer, and you can build an income-generating loop. Cash arrives, you reinvest it, and your next payout starts from a bigger base. That’s how a TFSA turns from a “nice idea” into something that can change a monthly budget. So let’s look at how to make the most of it.

GRT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) feels relevant right now as investors still crave dependable cash flow while rate chatter refuses to leave the room. Granite owns and manages logistics and industrial buildings, the unglamorous hubs that store, pack, and ship everything from groceries to gadgets. Many leases bake in rent bumps, so inflation does not automatically wipe out progress. When tenants renew, Granite can reset rents, and when it sees value, it can grow through acquisitions and development.

The unit price has not taken a straight path. REITs got hit hard when borrowing costs rose, and sentiment swung wildly as investors tried to guess the next move in rates. Yet today, shares of the dividend stock are up 6% year to date, and 27% in the last year, so you get both opportunity and volatility in one wrapper.

Under the hood, Granite looks like a disciplined landlord. It’s a Canadian-based REIT with a portfolio across North America and Europe, and it reported 147 investment properties with about 62.6 million square feet of leasable area. For Sept. 30, 2025, it reported 96.8% occupancy and 97.1% committed occupancy, plus a 5.5-year weighted average lease term, which helps smooth out the ride. Tenant concentration still matters, though, because Magna represented 27% of annualized revenue.

Earnings support

Now for the numbers that actually move the thesis. In the third quarter of 2025, Granite reported rental revenue and other income of $153 million, up from $141.9 million a year earlier. Net operating income rose to $127.1 million from $119.6 million, which signals stronger building economics. Funds from operations came in at $1.48 per unit versus $1.35 per unit in the prior-year quarter.

The cash coverage looked steady, too. Granite reported adjusted funds from operations of $1.26 per unit, up from $1.22 per unit a year earlier, and it reported an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 67% for the quarter. That cushion matters because it supports leasing, upgrades, and growth without forcing drama. It also helps explain why Granite lifted the monthly distribution starting in December 2025 to $0.2958 per unit, or about $3.55 a year.

Looking forward, Granite raised its 2025 outlook to $5.83 to $5.90 in FFO per unit and $5.03 to $5.10 in AFFO per unit, pointing to leasing and renewals as support. After quarter-end, it signed new leases for about 769,000 square feet of previously vacant space and highlighted an in-place occupancy rate of 98%, which can set up steadier cash flow into 2026. On valuation, a simple gut-check helps. At roughly $88.86 per unit, that outlook implies a price-to-FFO around the mid-teens, which feels reasonable for a high-quality industrial portfolio, but rates, currency swings, and tenant concentration can still bite.

Bottom line

So can Granite help turn $25,000 into a TFSA cash-gusher? Here’s what $25,000 could bring in from dividends alone at writing, without even adding a single cent in price increases.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$86.37289$3.42$988.38Monthly$24,960.93

Reinvest that stream and the snowball can grow quietly in the background. Keep an eye on leasing and financing conditions, but if you want a TFSA that pays you to wait, Granite offers a straightforward way to start.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Jitendra Parashar

If growing income matters more than short-term price moves to you, you may want to add these top Canadian dividend…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

These two reliable Canadian ETFs that pay attractive distributions are some of the best to buy in 2026 and hold…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here’s how I would combine two monthly-paying, high-yield TSX ETFs for passive income in a TFSA.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

A 5% Dividend Stock Paying Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Choice Properties’ near-5% yield looks appealing because it’s backed by necessity-based real estate and mostly steady cash flows.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock with strategic resilience against potential headwinds is poised to rise in 2026.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Can Lead the Way to Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax and Intact are strong retirement candidates because they compound through insurance underwriting. You’ll never worry about these stocks!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Knights to Buy Now and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and TD look like dividend knights because their payouts are backed by large, repeatable earnings engines, not financial tricks.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $500 Per Month?

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to get a $500 per month passive-income boost? Here are three unique methods to invest and…

Read more »