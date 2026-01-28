Motley Fool Premium
The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

With $1,000, this TSX gold miner could be a small start that still teaches you real investing habits.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
todder holds a gold bar

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Lundin Gold runs one high-grade mine that can turn rising gold prices into fast-growing cash flow.
  • Recent results were strong, with record profit, big free cash flow, and a dividend that returns cash quickly.
  • The main risks are a premium valuation and concentration in one mine and one country if gold or costs turn.

Buying a growth stock with $1,000 sounds like a small investment, but it can still matter if you pick a business with a real profit engine and give it time. With a starter amount, focus on durability, not drama. That means cash flow that can grow, a balance sheet that does not rely on cheap debt, and a valuation that is not pure hype. A $1,000 investment won’t change your year, but a pick can change your habits, and habits drive outcomes. So let’s look at one that could be a “golden” opportunity.

LUG

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) can fit that “small money, big runway” idea as it operates the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador. It is a single-asset producer, but it runs a high-grade operation that can produce strong margins when execution stays tight. It sells ounces, turns that into cash, then decides how much to reinvest and how much to return to shareholders. When gold prices rise, its cash flow can move quickly, which is why investors treat it like a growth story.

There has been volatility in share price recently for the growth stock, but that volatility is not automatically bad when you start with $1,000. At roughly $120 per share, you are buying only a handful of shares, so you can learn the stock’s rhythm without making it your entire personality. If it keeps delivering, you can add over time. If it dips, you have room to average in rather than panic. The goal is to stay invested long enough for the business results to matter.

Into earnings

The most recent earnings release showed why investors keep paying attention. In Q3 2025, Lundin Gold reported revenues of $447.1 million and record net income of $207.7 million, or $0.86 per share. It generated free cash flow of $191.1 million, or $0.79 per share, driven by gold sales of 124,911 ounces at an average realized gold price of $3,634 per ounce. Cash operating costs were $861 per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs were $1,036 per ounce sold.

It also shared that upside aggressively. With the Q3 2025 results, it declared cash dividends totalling $0.80 per share, made up of a fixed $0.30 and a variable $0.50. That policy can be a growth investor’s friend. It reduces the temptation to chase pricey deals, and it gives you a real return while you wait for the next leg higher. The growth stock also reported a cash balance of $494 million at September 30, 2025.

Looking ahead

The outlook has two main levers: mine execution and the gold tape. Management said it remained on track to meet revised 2025 production guidance of 490,000 to 525,000 ounces. It also flagged that higher gold prices lift royalties and statutory profit sharing, and it estimated every $100 per ounce increase in gold could raise cost metrics by about $10 per ounce. On growth, it expanded its 2025 exploration program to a minimum of 120,000 metres, the largest drill program ever on its land package. That spending aims to extend mine life and find new zones near the deposit.

Valuation is the obvious speed bump, even after a strong run, trading at about 30 times earnings, with the next earnings date in February 2026. If gold cools or costs surprise, that multiple can compress fast. The bigger risk is concentration: one mine, one country, and plenty of operational variables.

Bottom line

Still, LUG can be a compelling $1,000 growth starter. It just posted record profit, produced substantial free cash flow, and it has the kind of cash generation that can support growth through 2026. All solid signs in 2026.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

