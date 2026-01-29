Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend All-Stars Trading at Boxing Day Prices

2 Dividend All-Stars Trading at Boxing Day Prices

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock and another dividend blue-chip name that’s worth careful consideration in January 2026.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Two hard-hit TSX blue chips—Enbridge and Empire—are highlighted as potential “buy on weakness” candidates for new investors looking to hold for the next 5–8 years.
  • Enbridge offers a ~6.1% yield with ongoing dividend-growth expectations as cash flows rise, while Empire is ~19% off highs and pitched as a defensive, low-beta grocer trading around 15.9x earnings with a ~1.8% yield.

The Boxing Day (or should I say week) sales might be long gone, but when it comes to the TSX Index, there is no shortage of intriguing buy ideas, especially as macro headwinds look to mount and investors take a bit of profit from the biggest gainers of 2025.

In this piece, we’ll concentrate on the premier blue chips that are down, but certainly not out of the game quite yet. For new investors looking for a holding to stash away for the next five to eight years, the following hard-hit large caps might be worth initiating a position in or, at the very least, adding to the radar should shares continue to come in over the coming weeks and months.

Enbridge

Long-term income investors shouldn’t hesitate to pick up a few shares of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) anytime they fall into correction territory (remember, that’s a 10% fall from peak levels). The stock is in the process of recovering from such a dip, and while there’s a lot to look forward to up ahead, the recent slate of choppiness might not yet be over.

With more growth on the table for 2026 and a likely dividend hike in the cards as cash flows rise, my guess is that the dividend yield, currently sitting at 6.1%, won’t stay above the 6% mark for very long, especially if the coming quarter powers a continued recovery in the shares. While there are many solid dividend giants to go with this January, I still think that it’s tough to top the value proposition of the pipeline giant, especially since its management team is arguably one of the most shareholder-friendly in the country.

When times are good, the dividend stands to grow at a quicker pace. But when times are tough, the firm has what it takes not only to keep the dividend intact, but to keep the annual dividend raises coming (the firm just hiked its payout over a month ago, right ahead of the holiday season). While the pipelines might not be the steadiest ride in the world, Enbridge’s commitment to its dividend, I think, makes it a top dividend growth stock to own for very long periods of time.

Of course, the stock hasn’t done much in the past year, but a lagging 2025 could set the stage for a better 2026, especially when you consider the firm has spent big money on a number of initiatives that stand to really bolster cash flows in the quarters ahead. Despite the lack of momentum, I continue to think Enbridge shares will reward those who are most patient.

Empire Companies

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is another hard-hit stock that looks like a compelling buy on weakness. Shares are down nearly 19% from all-time highs, thanks in part to margin pressures that have weighed on profitability.

Undoubtedly, recent quarters may not have been applause-worthy, especially relative to Empire’s better-performing rivals in the Canadian grocery scene. Despite the pressures and higher costs, though, I do think Empire can manage through the pressures. At the end of the day, the grocery scene remains a great place to be heading into the new year, especially for the chains that can offer a good bang for the buck.

As Empire looks to manage costs while upping its value proposition amid intense competition with its peers, I’d rather be a buyer than a seller with shares going for 15.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s too cheap, especially for a low-beta (0.37) dividend stock (1.8%) that can help add stability to just about any portfolio.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

There are good reasons beyond patriotism to overweight Canadian stocks inside a TFSA.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Energy Stocks

Hitting All-Time Highs: Is Energy Fuels Stock Still a Buy in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy Fuels is a volatile “theme stock” with real uranium assets and rare-earth optionality, but it’s still not consistently profitable.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX starting 2026 on a strong note, these Canadian stocks look really attractive as long-term additions for a…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

TD Bank has regained investor confidence, yet the key question now is whether the stock justifies holding on into 2026.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Winners Keep on Winning: 1 Momentum Stock to Stick With in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) may have gone straight up, but it might have room to run.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is moving higher after a dip. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Allied Properties just reset its payout, aiming to make monthly TFSA income more sustainable while it works down debt.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA sets the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000 (effective Jan. 1, 2026), but you’re still responsible for tracking…

Read more »