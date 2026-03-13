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The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

These top stocks combine diversification, durable business models, and long-term wealth-building potential for patient investors.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Brookfield, Canadian National Railway, and Suncor Energy are three top Canadian stocks to consider investing $1,000 in today for long-term growth and income.
  • Brookfield offers discounted global asset-management growth, Canadian National Railway provides stable dividend compounding, and Suncor benefits from strong oil markets.
  • Together, these companies combine diversification, durable business models, and long-term wealth-building potential for patient investors.

Investing $1,000 might not seem like much, but placed in the right companies, it can help you build long-term wealth. For investors with a long time horizon and who can tolerate short-term market volatility, buying high-quality businesses during periods of uncertainty can be especially rewarding.

Three top Canadian companies come to mind today: Brookfield (TSX:BN), Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU). Each offers a compelling combination of strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential.

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield: A discounted global asset manager

Shares of Brookfield Corporation have recently pulled back, largely due to broader market volatility and a “risk-off” attitude among investors toward growth stocks. However, the underlying business remains strong.

In 2025, Brookfield reported distributable earnings (before realizations) growth of more than 10%, displaying the growth potential of its global asset-management platform. The company also rewarded investors with a dividend increase of roughly 17% in February, signalling confidence in its long-term outlook.

Despite these positive fundamentals, the stock has fallen more than 20% from last year’s highs. For patient investors, this correction could represent an attractive entry point. With shares trading around $53 at the time of writing, the analyst consensus price target suggests the stock is undervalued by about 29%, with meaningful upside potential of about 40% over the near term.

Brookfield’s diversified portfolio across infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, and real estate positions it well to benefit from long-term global investment trends. For investors looking to put $1,000 to work in a globally diversified growth company, Brookfield is a top candidate for consideration.

Canadian National Railway: A defensive dividend compounder

If stability and consistent returns are priorities, Canadian National Railway deserves attention. The stock has not really participated in the broader market rally over the past couple of years, which may present a rare opportunity to buy a world-class railroad at a reasonable valuation.

Canadian National Railway operates one of the most efficient rail networks in North America, connecting major ports and industrial regions across Canada and the United States. This strategic infrastructure makes the company an essential part of the continent’s supply chain.

Investors also benefit from a strong track record of dividend growth. At roughly $144 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield near 2.5%. More importantly, its dividend has historically grown alongside earnings per share while maintaining a sustainable payout ratio.

Because railways are critical to economic activity, they tend to perform well through different phases of the economic cycle. For long-term investors seeking steady growth and income, Canadian National Railway is a classic blue-chip holding.

Suncor Energy: Benefiting from strong oil markets

Energy markets have strengthened significantly over the past year. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has climbed from roughly US$67 per barrel to around US$96, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to supply disruptions.

This environment has been supportive for energy producers such as Suncor Energy. Over the past year, Suncor shares have surged about 59%, delivering total returns of roughly 65% when dividends are included.

Suncor stands out because of its integrated business model. The company combines oil sands production with downstream refining and retail operations through its Petro-Canada network. This structure helps balance earnings because lower crude prices can often boost refining margins.

Management has also focused on reducing operating costs, strengthening the balance sheet, and returning capital through dividends and share buybacks. At roughly $59 per share, the stock offers a dividend yield close to 3%, providing investors with both income and exposure to strong energy markets.

Investor takeaway

A $1,000 investment can go a long way when placed in high-quality companies with durable competitive advantages. Brookfield offers global growth potential at a discounted price, Canadian National Railway provides defensive stability and reliable dividend growth, and Suncor Energy delivers exposure to strong energy markets and generous capital returns.

For long-term investors willing to ride out market volatility, these three Canadian stocks represent compelling opportunities to start building wealth today.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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