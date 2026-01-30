Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best Buy and Holds in a TFSA

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Best Buy and Holds in a TFSA

Three TFSA-friendly Canadian stocks offer steady demand, pricing power, and results you can track quarter by quarter.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Waste Connections gets paid for an essential service, and pricing plus efficiency can keep profits growing.
  • Loblaw sells everyday necessities, and its discount formats and loyalty program help when budgets tighten.
  • Dollarama thrives in tough times, and its international expansion adds growth beyond Canada.

Buy-and-hold Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) winners share a few traits. You want a business that Canadians keep using in good times and bad, plus a model that can raise prices each year without losing customers. You also want execution you can track in quarterly results, not a story you need to defend at dinner. Inside a TFSA, that steadiness matters because tax-free compounding quietly rewards consistency, and it punishes panic selling. A good pick also lets you stay invested while you build contribution room year after year.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) earns its spot because it collects waste, runs transfer and disposal sites, and builds recycling and renewable fuels operations across North America, including six provinces in Canada. It sells a service customers rarely cancel, and it often works in exclusive or secondary markets that support disciplined pricing. The Canadian stock has cooled from its highs, making it now look like a solid buy.

In Q3 2025, Waste Connections grew revenue to US$2.5 billion and delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.44. That result shows earnings power even as some volumes softened, because pricing and route density still do heavy lifting. It currently holds a trailing price to earnings (P/E) ratio near 69, so investors already pay up for quality. It also keeps investing in efficiency and recycling, which can widen the moat over time. The game plan rests on steady price increases, smart tuck-in deals, and disciplined costs, while fuel, labour, and permitting delays can still bite.

L

Loblaw (TSX:L) looks like a TFSA staple as it sells essentials through grocery banners and Shoppers Drug Mart, and it leans hard into value, loyalty, and convenience. Canadians trade down when budgets tighten, and Loblaw has the discount formats and points engine to capture that shift. The Canadian stock has climbed toward its highs, with shares up about 37% in the last year.

In Q3 2025, Loblaw grew revenue to $19.4 billion and posted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66. Management pointed to ongoing store and pharmacy expansion, and that keeps the growth engine moving even when shoppers tighten belts. Its private-label strength and loyalty ecosystem can also defend margins in choppy periods. Its P/E ratio sits around 30, so the valuation assumes Loblaw keeps executing. Food inflation, competition, and political scrutiny on pricing remain real risks, and these can pressure margins in any quarter.

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) adds a different flavour of durability. It runs discount stores across Canada and keeps expanding through Dollarcity in Latin America while it starts reshaping The Reject Shop platform in Australia. When households feel squeezed, they still shop, but trade to cheaper baskets, and Dollarama often wins that battle. The Canadian stock reflects that strength, with shares up 38% in the last year alone.

In fiscal 2026 Q3, Dollarama increased sales 22.2% to $1.9 billion and grew diluted EPS to $1.17. Management also raised its Canadian outlook ranges for comparable sales and gross margin, which supports a confident tone going into 2026. Continued store growth and the Dollarcity partnership can add fuel without relying on a boom cycle. Its P/E ratio is around 41, so investors pay a premium for that mix of growth and consistency. Yet currency swings, wage costs, and the pace of the Australia turnaround can still create bumps.

Bottom line

Together, these three Canadian stocks can anchor a TFSA that you actually hold. WCN gives you essential infrastructure with a runway for pricing and acquisitions. Loblaw gives you staples and pharmacy strength in a value-seeking country. Dollarama gives you a retailer that often thrives when life feels pricey. None of them needs a perfect economy to work, and that makes the TFSA experience calmer. If you want a portfolio you can forget about for months at a time, this trio checks a lot of boxes. Keep the plan simple, keep adding, and let time do the loud work.

More on Stocks for Beginners

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Dividend Stock, Down 44%, to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX dividend grower is near its 52-week low, and patient investors could get paid while waiting.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

I Just Bought Fairfax Stock: Here’s Why You Might Want Shares, Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax Financial Holdings offers a compelling opportunity to profit in both rising and falling markets.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama has delivered strong returns over five years, driven by Canadians trading down to save during expensive times.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be a Millionaire-Maker?

| Jitendra Parashar

Even in a red-hot market, this overlooked Canadian stock still offers a rare mix of value, stability, and long-term upside.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 investment in a TFSA can grow significantly, shielded from taxes, especially when reinvested over time.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks may seem dull, but their reliable performance shines when market conditions turn tough.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Energy Stocks

Hitting All-Time Highs: Is Energy Fuels Stock Still a Buy in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy Fuels is a volatile “theme stock” with real uranium assets and rare-earth optionality, but it’s still not consistently profitable.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX starting 2026 on a strong note, these Canadian stocks look really attractive as long-term additions for a…

Read more »