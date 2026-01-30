Motley Fool Premium
Discovery Silver Stock Skyrocketed 728% in 2025: Is the Party Over?

Discovery Silver surged 728% last year, but future growth depends on consistent revenue and cash flow increases, not just share price.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • The company transitioned from a silver developer to a Canadian-based gold producer, marking a shift in its operations and market perception.
  • Q4 2025 saw strong gold production, providing a tangible performance metric and setting high expectations for ongoing success.
  • DSV's valuation is high, reflecting future earnings growth expectations, but risks remain in gold price fluctuations and operational surprises.

Yes, you read that right. Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV) did, in fact, surge by 728% in the last year at the time of writing. A Canadian stock that just ripped higher can make you feel late, even if the real move still sits ahead. If you think a Canadian stock can soar further in 2026, watch for four signals. Revenue and cash must keep growing, not just the share price.

Management must keep doing what it promised, quarter after quarter. The valuation must leave room for mistakes, because markets love to punish perfection. Also watch dilution, debt, and guidance changes. A rocket can still run out of fuel. So, where does Discovery sit?

DSV

Discovery Silver has become the kind of name that shows up in every “what just happened?” conversation. It began as a silver developer, but it changed gears in 2025 by buying the Porcupine Complex from Newmont and turning into a Canadian-based gold producer. The acquisition closed on April 15, 2025, and it gave Discovery multiple operating mines in and near Timmins, Ontario, a region with a mining bench. It still keeps exposure to silver through its Cordero project in Mexico, so investors get operating cash flow today and silver optionality for tomorrow.

The Canadian stock did not creep higher. It sprinted. Over the last year, shares surged by about 750%, which feels like a party until you remember that parties end fast. Just in the new year, it closed at $8.42 on January 2 and jumped to $11.77 by January 28, then it swung again. That volatility will likely stick around because the market still learns how to price Discovery as an operator, not a concept. Big gains invite big nerves.

Operating updates have supported the excitement. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the Porcupine operations produced 66,718 ounces of gold, bringing total production since the April closing to 180,424 ounces by year-end. For a Canadian stock that used to trade on what it might build, that output gives investors a simple scoreboard. It also forces discipline, because investors can compare each quarter and demand progress. If production slips, the narrative can wobble fast.

Earnings support

Now the big question: does the business match the chart? In Q3 2025, Discovery reported net earnings of $42.4 million, or $0.05 per share, versus a net loss in Q3 2024. It also generated $86.8 million of free cash flow in the quarter. Those numbers tell you the Porcupine assets can produce profits, which explains the fast rerating. They also give management room to reinvest without leaning on the market every quarter.

For 2026, investors should watch integration and mine life, not just the gold tape. Discovery reported $341.5 million of cash at Sept. 30, 2025, and that cushion can fund sustaining work and exploration. It also lined up a US$250 million revolving credit facility, with an option to expand it by another US$100 million. That flexibility matters if costs flare up, if equipment needs catch-up spending, or if management spots a smart growth move. It also helps it stay calm if markets tighten.

Valuation still matters because even great turnarounds can get overpriced. As of writing, DSV traded around $11.10 and carried a market cap near $8.95 billion. On trailing results, it trades at a sky-high 185 times earnings, which screams “expectations.” Yet a forward 17 times earnings suggests investors expect a big earnings step-up as production and costs normalize. At this price, the market assumes steady operations and a supportive gold cycle for most new buyers. That assumption sets a high bar.

Bottom line

DSV could still climb in 2026 as it now owns what the market tends to reward: real ounces, real cash flow, and a clear operating base. If it keeps converting production into free cash flow and uses that cash to extend mine life, investors can justify higher prices over time. Risks stay real. Gold prices can swing, mines can surprise, and a hot stock can cool overnight. Still, the setup for another leg up exists for patient investors.

