Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 45

Let’s look into how you can put your hard-earned TFSA contributions to work no matter how much you’re behind.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • The average 45-year-old Canadian has only $20,000 in their TFSA despite having access to the full $109,000 contribution limit, creating an $89,000 shortfall in tax-free savings potential.
  • • To maximize TFSA benefits, investors should prioritize high-yield investments like dividend stocks (such as Telus at 8.79% yield) and growth stocks with capital gains potential (like BlackBerry), since all returns are completely tax-free within the account.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus 

The maximum Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, 2026 cumulative contribution limit currently stands at $109,000. Of course, your particular number depends on the year you turned 18, as this is when your TFSA contribution room starts to accumulate.  But for 45 years olds, your TFSA limit is the full $109,000. That’s the good news!

But unfortunately, many are finding it difficult to maximize this tax-free opportunity.

TFSA 2026: Where the average 45-year-old stands

The average Canadian TFSA balance at age 45 is estimated to be slightly over $20,000. That’s the not-so-good news. This represents an $89,000 shortfall compared to this group’s cumulative TFSA 2026 contribution limit of $109,000.

The best advice I ever got when I started my first full-time job after graduating was to take advantage of any “free” money that the government or your employer is offering. This means setting money aside every paycheck to contribute to your RRSP. It also means maxing out on group RRSP contributions when your employer matches your contributions. Finally, it means setting up and prioritizing TFSA contributions, as the government is gifting us with tax-free investment income.

The truth is that the years pass quickly, and the earlier we set up the habit of regular TFSA contributions, the better. Financial advisors highlight mid-life as the time to really step up contributions — basically, it’s not too late if you’re behind. Even a little bit every paycheque makes a difference.

Taking full advantage of the opportunity

Taking full advantage of your TFSA means two things. The first is maxing out on your allowable TFSA contribution room, which I discussed in the previous section. The second is investing in the right kind of investments within your TFSA. This means stocks or bonds that generate the highest returns, as the higher the returns, the more tax savings to be had.

For example, you can invest in high-yield bonds. The interest on bonds is generally taxed as ordinary income. This means that it does not have preferential taxation treatment like dividends or capital gains has. So, it makes sense to reserve any high-yielding bond investment for your TFSA.

Likewise, another type of investment that would be a prime candidate for your TFSA would be high-yield dividend stocks, such as Telus (TSX:T). As you know, Telus is currently yielding 8.79% as the telecom giant has hit challenging times. Yet, Telus still has a lot going for it, and has formulated a plan to increase cash flows and returns. Getting this dividend income tax-free within your TFSA would be valuable, PLUS, you can pocket Telus stock’s future capital gains tax-free as well.

This brings me to my next point. Stocks that you think have the potential for massive capital gains over time are also ideal for your TFSA. BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is one of those stocks, in my view. It’s trading at a mere $5.16 today but the future looks promising. The connected car industry is ramping up and BlackBerry’s software is in the majority of these cars. Its latest quarter showed record results for this division, and strong increases in earnings and cash flow.

Ideally, you are holding your stocks for the long term, as this has been shown to be the best strategy when investing in stocks. Long-term returns of some of most successful stocks can be in the thousands of percent range. The tax savings on holding that in your TFSA would be massive.

The bottom line

We know that Canadians are understandably having a hard time maximizing their TFSA contributions at any age. It’s not easy, with the cost of living having risen so dramatically. Yet, at age 45 and in mid-life, many experts recommending really ramping up savings in order to best prepare for retirement years. Including both Telus and BlackBerry stock in your TFSA can help you get there.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in TELUS and BlackBerry. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Andrew Walker

These companies operate strong businesses with wide moats.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock pays steady dividends, offers monthly cash, and has a high and sustainable yield, making it a top…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential 10% in Total Returns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lock in an 8.8% yield from a blue-chip TELUS stock, and earn a path to capital appreciation for +10% total…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $15,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $15,000 investment in a TFSA can grow significantly, shielded from taxes, especially when reinvested over time.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks may seem dull, but their reliable performance shines when market conditions turn tough.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2026

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is moving higher after a dip. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Allied Properties just reset its payout, aiming to make monthly TFSA income more sustainable while it works down debt.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA sets the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000 (effective Jan. 1, 2026), but you’re still responsible for tracking…

Read more »