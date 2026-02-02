Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

If you seek bullish growth stocks, here are two gems from the TSX to consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
visualization of a digital brain

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • You can start investing with as little as $500 and, with time, discipline, and a focus on growth stocks, build a long‑term, potentially wealth‑creating portfolio.
  • Two inexpensive Canadian growth picks to consider: Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) — ~$15.76 with improving merchant metrics and ARPU — and 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) — ~$19.34 benefiting from strong demand for specialty materials and hefty recent gains.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Lightspeed Commerce] >

Becoming a wealthy individual through money made in the stock market might seem like a fantasy for only the already rich investors. However, stock market investing does not require already being a millionaire to be able to make millions. If you save, invest, and practice financial discipline, starting to invest with as little as $500 can be good enough to get you going.

You need a lot of time to build a well-balanced portfolio to achieve financial freedom, but you cannot get there without investing in growth stocks. Today, I will discuss two growth stocks trading at incredibly low prices that can help you kickstart a millionaire-maker portfolio.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD) is a $2.2 billion market-cap company that provides digital infrastructure to businesses worldwide, primarily in the retail and hospitality sectors. Lightspeed’s platform allows merchants of all sizes to start, operate, and scale their operations. In turn, the company benefits from the success of its merchants, letting it improve its offerings further.

In the stock market, Lightspeed Commerce stock has seen a bit of a slowdown in recent weeks. As of this writing, it trades for $15.76 per share, and it is down by 2.4% year-to-date. However, the company’s operating metrics continue showing improvements. In Q2 2026, Lightspeed reported that it added 2,000 customer locations and its average revenue per user increased by 15% from the same period last year.

The company ended the last year with a strong balance sheet, and it has a strong long-term growth outlook. I feel that $15.76 per share might be too good a deal to pass up on as a growth-focused investor.

5N Plus

Similar to Lightspeed Commerce, which has become crucial for the merchants using its platform, 5N Plus Inc. (TSX:VNP) operates a business that provides critical materials for clients across several sectors of the economy. VNP is a $1.7 billion market-cap provider of performance materials and specialty semiconductors used across several industries, especially tech, terrestrial renewable energy, and the aerospace sectors.

Higher sales in the renewable energy and solar power segments have strengthened its financial results. In turn, the performance has boosted its share price. As of this writing, VNP stock trades for $19.34 per share, up by 130.8% in the last 12 months and almost 452% in the last five years.

The company’s management anticipates strong ongoing demand for advanced materials from reliable providers, spelling good news for VNP stock and its investors. It might be the perfect time to invest in its shares.

Foolish takeaway

When investing in growth stocks with a long investment horizon, it is important to seek companies with high growth potential in segments slated to grow further for years to come.

Lightspeed Commerce and 5N Plus are both companies leveraging innovative product offerings, strategic expansions, and improved operational efficiencies to deliver long-term value. While there is a considerable degree of capital risk in growth stocks, offsetting it with stable blue-chip stocks can go a long way in helping you achieve financial freedom.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock is offering a high and sustainable yield of 5.8%. Moreover, the company has been increasing its dividend…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

The AI Stocks That Could Dominate the TSX in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian tech stocks that have adopted and successfully integrated AI in their respective businesses could dominate the TSX in 2026.

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 5% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its dividend payout by 6% as it is well-poised to benefit from the AI megatrend.

Read more »

The Meta Platforms logo displayed on a smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire trimming is a clue to re-check fundamentals and valuation, not an automatic sell signal.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

How Does Fortis Stack Up Against Canadian Utilities Stock?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess which among Fortis and Canadian Utilities would be a better buy right now.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is Algonquin Power More Like a Trap Than an Investment?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Algonquin Power repositioned as a pure-play regulated utility in 2025, but investors are worried the stock might be a value…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TC Energy You Should Own to Get $1,020 in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

TC Energy increased its distribution for 25 consecutive years, highlighting a commitment to rewarding shareholders over the long term.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your investment portfolio to add long-term growth with recession-resistant qualities to your holdings.

Read more »