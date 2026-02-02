2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

If you seek bullish growth stocks, here are two gems from the TSX to consider adding to your self-directed investment portfolio.

Becoming a wealthy individual through money made in the stock market might seem like a fantasy for only the already rich investors. However, stock market investing does not require already being a millionaire to be able to make millions. If you save, invest, and practice financial discipline, starting to invest with as little as $500 can be good enough to get you going.

You need a lot of time to build a well-balanced portfolio to achieve financial freedom, but you cannot get there without investing in growth stocks . Today, I will discuss two growth stocks trading at incredibly low prices that can help you kickstart a millionaire-maker portfolio.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD) is a $2.2 billion market-cap company that provides digital infrastructure to businesses worldwide, primarily in the retail and hospitality sectors. Lightspeed’s platform allows merchants of all sizes to start, operate, and scale their operations. In turn, the company benefits from the success of its merchants, letting it improve its offerings further.

In the stock market, Lightspeed Commerce stock has seen a bit of a slowdown in recent weeks. As of this writing, it trades for $15.76 per share, and it is down by 2.4% year-to-date. However, the company’s operating metrics continue showing improvements. In Q2 2026, Lightspeed reported that it added 2,000 customer locations and its average revenue per user increased by 15% from the same period last year.

The company ended the last year with a strong balance sheet, and it has a strong long-term growth outlook. I feel that $15.76 per share might be too good a deal to pass up on as a growth-focused investor.

5N Plus

Similar to Lightspeed Commerce, which has become crucial for the merchants using its platform, 5N Plus Inc. (TSX:VNP) operates a business that provides critical materials for clients across several sectors of the economy. VNP is a $1.7 billion market-cap provider of performance materials and specialty semiconductors used across several industries, especially tech, terrestrial renewable energy, and the aerospace sectors.

Higher sales in the renewable energy and solar power segments have strengthened its financial results. In turn, the performance has boosted its share price. As of this writing, VNP stock trades for $19.34 per share, up by 130.8% in the last 12 months and almost 452% in the last five years.

The company’s management anticipates strong ongoing demand for advanced materials from reliable providers, spelling good news for VNP stock and its investors. It might be the perfect time to invest in its shares.

Foolish takeaway

When investing in growth stocks with a long investment horizon , it is important to seek companies with high growth potential in segments slated to grow further for years to come.