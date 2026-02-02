Motley Fool Premium
Is Algonquin Power Stock a Trap?

Algonquin can look cheap and high-yield, but the real test is whether cash flow and balance-sheet repairs are truly sustainable.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • AQN has simplified by selling renewables and using proceeds to reduce debt, shifting toward a regulated-utility focus.
  • Recent earnings improved slightly, but the dividend still depends on continued execution, rate-case outcomes, and controlled capital spending.
  • It may be a patient turnaround idea, yet regulators, cost overruns, and lingering leverage could keep it a trap.

A trap stock never rings a bell. It just looks cheap, flashes a dividend, and dares you to “buy the dip” one more time. Investors should test for traps with three questions. Can the business fund itself, or does debt keep it on a leash? Can cash flow cover dividends and capital spending, or does the payout depend on hope? And can management name specific fixes with dates, or does it lean on vague promises?

A low share price alone proves nothing. Patience pays, but only with clear milestones ahead. So let’s look at whether this dividend stock is an option, or a trap.

AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) runs regulated electricity, gas, and water utilities through Liberty Utilities, plus a smaller Canadian hydro group. Regulators set allowed returns, so execution and rate cases matter as much as customer growth. Algonquin once tried to blend that steady utility base with faster-growing renewables. Higher interest rates and a stretched balance sheet turned that plan into a headache, and the stock spent years rebuilding credibility.

Over the last year, Algonquin kept simplifying and paying down debt. It completed the sale of its non-regulated renewable energy business to LS Power on January 8, 2025, and it directed the net proceeds to debt reduction. It also completed the sale of its 42.2% stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on Dec. 12, 2024, and it used about US$1.1 billion of net proceeds to reduce debt. Those moves shrank complexity and shifted the story toward a clearer “pure-play” regulated utility.

Recent news also highlighted a leadership refresh and a push for tighter operations. Algonquin appointed Robert Stefani as CFO with a Jan. 5, 2026 start date, and it brought in Peter Norgeot as COO to lead utility operations and capital execution. Meanwhile, it kept working through a busy regulatory calendar, including negotiations tied to rate cases at key systems. For a regulated utility, those dockets shape earnings power, so investors should treat them as the real headline.

Earnings support

Earnings show a dividend stock that can improve when it controls the basics. In the third quarter of 2025, Algonquin reported net earnings of US$73.7 million and adjusted net earnings of US$71.7 million, or US$0.09 per share, up from US$0.08 a year earlier. Management credited approved rates, slightly favourable weather at Empire District Electric, lower operating costs, and lower interest expense. It held the dividend at $0.37, which signals confidence but still demands follow-through.

Scale matters, and Algonquin still operates as a real utility, not a narrative. Analysts tracking that quarter put revenue around US$600.8 million, and dividend stock filings showed about US$1.8 billion of revenue over the first nine months of 2025. That size can support steadier cash flow, yet utilities still face storm costs and timing gaps between spending and rate recovery. Algonquin also needs clean execution on capital projects, because overruns can sour regulator relationships fast.

Valuation sits at the heart of the “trap” debate. At writing, the dividend stock trades at about $8.80, with a market cap around $6.8 billion and a dividend yield near 4.1%. Those numbers can look tempting beside the stock’s old highs, but traps love backward-looking comparisons. The better lens asks what it can earn after interest and capital needs, and whether regulators let it recover investments on time. If leverage keeps trending down and rate outcomes stay constructive, the market can reward the reset with a higher multiple. If regulators push back or costs jump, the stock can stall again.

Bottom line

Algonquin can still make sense for some buyers. It may fit investors who want a patient turnaround inside a regulated shell, and who can hold through noise while new leaders tighten the bolts. Add in the dividend and here’s what Algonquin can provide from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
AQN$8.86790$0.37$292.30Quarterly$6,999.40

The dividend stock now has a simpler footprint and a clear priority list: protect cash flow, earn fair returns, and execute capital projects without drama. That path can support slow compounding if management stays disciplined. Just size it like a higher-risk utility, not a “can’t miss” bargain, and you will sleep better.

