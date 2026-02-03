Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Exceptional Stocks for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2026

2 Exceptional Stocks for Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2026

If you are looking for some exceptional stocks for your 2026 TFSA contribution, here are two to consider buying in 2026.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
man looks surprised at investment growth

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFSA contribution room rises by $7,000 in 2026 — Canadians born in 1991 or earlier now have a cumulative $109,000 in TFSA room.
  • Use it for long-term compounding — consider Aritzia (U.S. expansion, strong revenue/EBITDA growth) and Stantec (engineering/consulting backlog and consolidation tailwinds).
  • Looking for top stocks like Aritzia and Stantec? Check out these expert top stock picks. 

Canadian investors will be pleased to know that their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit increased by $7,000 in 2026. Canadians who were born in 1991 or earlier can invest a cumulative total of $109,000 today!

Your $7,000 TFSA contribution could become $47,000

$7,000 might not be a lot. However, even a modest amount can become large if it has a strong rate of return and a long period to compound that return. For example, $7,000 that compounds at a 10% average rate of return would be $18,156 after 10 years. That number turns to $29,000 in 15 years and $47,000 in 20 years.

As you extend your time frame, your return curve steepens. It just means that if you have a great quality company, hold it as long as possible. If you are looking for some exceptional stocks for your 2026 TFSA contribution, here are two to consider buying in 2026.

Aritzia: A long runway of growth ahead

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a high-quality pick for a long-term TFSA. Its stock is up 67% in the past year and 314% in the past five years. The company has outperformed just about everyone’s expectations.

Even though Aritzia had a few hard quarters in 2023, it quickly bounced back and righted its operational focus. Today, the company has been delivering exceptional performance. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenue grew by 43% to eclipse $1 billion in quarterly revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared 52% to $207 million for a 20% EBITDA margin.

Its U.S. expansion strategy has been very successful, with payback on new boutiques faster than 18 months. American demand has been very strong. U.S. revenues now supersede its Canadian revenues. With only 71 U.S. boutiques, it could easily double or triple that amount in the coming years.

That doesn’t even factor in international expansions, so there is no shortage of growth ahead. It does come at a cost. The valuation of this stock has risen considerably in the past few years. However, a recent pullback could make for a decent opportunity to build a position.

Stantec: A perfect long-term TFSA stock

Stantec (TSX:STN) is another quality stock to look at adding to a TFSA. Its stock is up 27% in the past year and 178% in the past five years.

Through smart acquisitions, it has become an engineering, architecture, and consulting leader in Canada. Margins have steadily been rising, and so has its backlog. In its most recent quarter, backlog was 15% to $8.4 billion.

It expects to deliver 18-21% earnings-per-share (EPS) growth in 2025. That is after three consecutive years of double-digit EPS growth. It delivered strong 5.6% organic growth in the quarter.

The engineering and consulting industry remains extremely fragmented. Stantec still has a large market to consolidate. With a solid balance sheet, it has the liquidity to continue that consolidation strategy.

Stantec provides niche, essential services that cater to many global tailwinds like climate change, urbanization, electrification, and infrastructure rejuvenation. This should help continue to drive strong organic growth over the coming years.

Stantec stock is down 7% in the past six months. While it is not the cheapest advisory stock, the pullback could be a nice time to start adding this stock to your long-term TFSA portfolio.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These large-cap companies have the ability to maintain their dividend payouts during challenging market conditions.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 3

| Jitendra Parashar

A broad-based rebound helped the TSX recover from last week’s selloff, while mixed commodity signals and U.S. labour market data…

Read more »

Metals
Metals and Mining Stocks

Silver Prices Crash 30% Creating a Massive Entry Point for Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

The drawdown in silver prices has dragged valuations of mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals lower today.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Investing

This Mid-Cap Stock Surged Nearly 100% Last Year: It’s Still Dirt-Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) stock is a quiet gainer that might be worth backing up the truck on in 2026.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financial performance and healthy outlook, I believe these two growth stocks could outperform in the coming years.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is This TSX Silver Stock a Good Buy Amid Falling Prices?

| Aditya Raghunath

First Majestic Silver stock fell 16% on Friday as silver prices have plunged 40% from all-time highs.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

My Biggest Investing Regret in 2025 Was Buying This Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth is a cautionary reminder to buy businesses, not headlines, especially in hype-driven sectors like cannabis.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Turn a $100,000 Portfolio Into $1 Million Sooner Than You Think

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks aim to compound for years by reinvesting cash and growing through cycles, not relying on lucky…

Read more »