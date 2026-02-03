Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 3

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 3

A broad-based rebound helped the TSX recover from last week’s selloff, while mixed commodity signals and U.S. labour market data remain on investors’ radar today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX bounced 0.8% after a prior 1,000 point drop, showing renewed investor confidence ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.
  • The rally was broad, excluding energy as falling oil and gas hit energy stocks, while consumer staples, financials, and discretionary saw buying.
  • Key things to watch today: Suncor’s fourth quarter earnings, U.S. job openings, and active movers like 5N Plus (up on capacity expansion) and Eldorado Gold (down after Foran Mining acquisition deal).

Despite weaker commodity prices, Canadian equities staged a sharp recovery on Monday, as investors showed confidence in the broader market’s ability to withstand short-term volatility ahead of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season. After tanking by over 1,000 points in the previous session amid profit-taking at the end of January, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 260 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 32,184 — marking its biggest single-day percentage gain in 15 days.

On the one hand, falling crude oil and natural gas prices continued to pressure energy stocks. On the other hand, most other key market sectors, including consumer staples, financials, and consumer discretionary, saw broad-based buying. The bounce-back in equities signaled improving sentiment and investors’ willingness to look beyond near-term commodity weakness.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) jumped by nearly 6% to $25.51 per share, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day and extending its five-day gains to nearly 35%. Yesterday’s rally in VNP stock came after the Saint-Laurent-based specialty semiconductor producer announced plans to further boost its space solar cell production capacity by 25% in 2026 through its AZUR SPACE subsidiary.

This expansion builds on 5N’s capacity increases of 35% in 2024 and 30% in 2025, reflecting strong and sustained demand from its satellite and space mission customers. The company also highlighted a maxed‑out backlog and a robust project pipeline driven by rising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and global connectivity needs. On a year-to-date basis, VNP stock is now up 44%.

Aritzia, TFI International, and Brookfield Business Partners were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.9%.

On the flip side, shares of Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD) dived 8.5% after the company announced a major all‑share deal to acquire Foran Mining in a transaction valuing Foran at roughly $3.8 billion. While Eldorado highlighted strong long‑term growth prospects and sector‑leading free cash flow potential from the combined gold‑copper portfolio, the market appeared focused on near‑term dilution and execution risk, leading to a selloff in ELD stock.

Energy Fuels, Tourmaline Oil, and Badger Infrastructure also plunged by 4.2% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, B2Gold, Enbridge, Telus, Manulife Financial, and Barrick Mining were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures continued to decline for a second consecutive session in early morning trading on Tuesday, but metals prices staged a recovery. Given these mixed early moves in commodities, the TSX index could see a muted open today, with sector performance likely to diverge.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. job openings data this morning for fresh signals on labour market strength and wage pressures, which act as key inputs into the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Suncor Energy will announce its fourth-quarter results today. Bay Street analysts expect the energy producer to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share, with nearly $11.8 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Enbridge, TELUS, TFI International, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Safe Havens Under Pressure: Can Gold and Silver Still Hedge Your Portfolio in 2026?

| Kay Ng

The sell-off in gold and silver appears to have started after a multi-year rally. Investors may need to rethink precious…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stock Market

5 Canadian Stocks to Watch as January Sets the Tone for 2026

| Kay Ng

January opens with Canadian stocks at elevated valuations after a multi-year rally, making early performance of major market leaders an…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After a massive commodity-led selloff erased most January gains, the TSX enters today’s session watching energy prices, metals, and global…

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Stock Market

Invest in These Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Canadian stocks are soaring, but can it continue? These three stocks are set to keep outperforming for the years ahead.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Commodity weakness and trade concerns pulled the TSX lower from record levels, with today’s focus on Canada’s GDP data, U.S.…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging commodities and steady central bank policy pushed the TSX to another record close, with today’s focus likely to be…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices and defensive buying kept the TSX steady on Tuesday despite tariff concerns, while record gold prices and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX briefly touched a record before slipping on Monday as investors turned cautious, and attention shifts to metals strength…

Read more »