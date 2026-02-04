2 Safe Monthly Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Every Market

These two Canadian monthly dividend stocks have reliable income and durable business models, which can help investors stay grounded, even when markets refuse to cooperate.

After rallying for two consecutive years, the TSX Composite Index has started 2026 with heightened volatility as macroeconomic concerns, global trade conflicts, and monetary policy uncertainty are keeping investors on their toes. In such a volatile economic environment, it makes sense for Foolish investors to refocus on what truly matters in their portfolios, because when price swings become harder to ignore, reliable cash flow becomes much more reassuring.

Especially with monthly dividend stocks, investors can enjoy a dependable income flow that helps smooth long-term returns regardless of short-term market noise. In this article, I’ll talk about two safe monthly dividend stocks that investors could hold through every market cycle.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock

One area where dependable monthly income and long-term demand clearly intersect in Canada is seniors housing, and Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) is a strong example of how that stability can help to grow your portfolio. This Mississauga-headquartered firm has one of the largest seniors housing portfolios in Canada, offering independent living, assisted living, and long-term care communities.

After rallying by nearly 28% in the last year, its stock now trades at about $20 per share, giving it a market cap of roughly $6.5 billion. At the same time, it continues to pay a monthly distribution with an annualized dividend yield close to 3%.

In the latest quarter (ended in September 2025), Chartwell’s resident revenue jumped more than 32% YoY (year-over-year) with the help of higher occupancy and contributions from recently acquired properties. Meanwhile, its weighted average same-property occupancy increased by 470 basis points to 93.1%, highlighting strong demand across its portfolio.

Beyond strong near-term results, Chartwell continues to strengthen its long-term outlook. Last year, it completed over $1 billion in acquisitions and announced an additional $0.7 billion in committed investments. At the same time, its balance sheet health improved, with net debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) declining to 6.9 times from 8.4 times at the end of 2024. That combination of rising cash flow, improving leverage, and disciplined portfolio optimization makes Chartwell a steady monthly income stock to buy now.

Mullen stock

While real estate can anchor monthly income, adding exposure to an essential services business can also strengthen its stability. Keeping that in mind, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) could be a great choice. This firm has a diversified portfolio of transportation and logistics businesses across North America, serving industries such as retail, manufacturing, energy, and construction.

After gaining roughly 18% in the last year, MTL stock currently trades at $16.82 per share with a market cap of about $1.6 billion. It also rewards investors with monthly dividends and currently offers an annualized yield of 5.1%.

It’s important to note that transportation, warehousing, and logistics services remain necessary across economic cycles, helping support Mullen’s consistent cash generation even when broader markets turn volatile. That consistency allows this company to maintain a long-standing record of monthly dividend payments.

Even amid an uncertain economic environment, Mullen continues to focus on targeted acquisitions that strengthen its service offerings while maintaining financial flexibility at the corporate level. Over the long term, its decentralized operating structure could allow its individual businesses to keep growing, while the parent company provides capital, systems, and strategic oversight. Given that, MTL stock continues to be one of the most attractive Canadian monthly dividend stocks to buy for the long term.