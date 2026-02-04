Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $5,000

After a sharp sell-off on Friday, Canadian equity markets have staged a strong rebound over the past two trading sessions, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing 1.5%. Despite this recovery, ongoing geopolitical tensions, persistent inflationary pressures, and the potential impact of protectionist policies on global economic growth remain key concerns for investors.

Given this uncertain outlook, I believe investors should adopt a balanced approach by blending growth, defensive, and dividend stocks to optimize their portfolios’ risk-reward profile. Against this backdrop, here are my three top picks.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, stands out as an attractive growth stock to buy right now. The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the expanding use of connected devices are creating meaningful long-term growth opportunities for the company.

Adding to this momentum, 5N Plus secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government last week. The funding will support the expansion and enhancement of its capabilities to recycle and refine germanium from industrial residues and mining by-products. It will also help strengthen the company’s optics and solar germanium crystal supply chains in the United States, positioning it to meet rising demand for germanium-based technological applications.

Furthermore, 5N Plus is increasing its solar cell production capacity by 25% this year through the expansion of manufacturing capabilities at its subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH. Despite delivering an impressive 52% year-to-date return, I believe 5N Plus still has room to run, supported by its strong growth prospects and healthy financial performance.

Hydro One

Second on my list is Hydro One (TSX:H), a pure-play electric transmission and distribution company with no material exposure to commodity prices. Approximately 99% of its operations are rate-regulated, which largely insulates its financial performance from economic cycles and market volatility. This highly regulated business model, combined with steady rate-base expansion at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% since 2017, has supported consistent earnings and share price growth. Over the past five years, Hydro One has delivered a total return of 112.5%, translating into an annualized return of 16.3%.

Meanwhile, electricity demand continues to rise, driven by economic development, accelerating electrification, and the rapid expansion of AI-ready data centres. These trends could boost demand for Hydro One’s services. To capitalize on this growth, the company is executing an $11.8 billion capital investment program that could expand its rate base at an annualized rate of 6% to $32.1 billion by 2027.

Supported by this expansion, Hydro One’s management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow at an annualized rate of 6–8% through 2027, while also maintaining steady dividend growth. The company plans to increase its dividend at an annualized rate of approximately 6% over the same period. Given its regulated business model, strong financial performance, and visible growth outlook, I believe Hydro One would be an excellent defensive addition to a well-balanced portfolio.

Sienna Senior Living

My final pick is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), an attractive dividend stock with a monthly payout of $0.078 per share, yielding 4.3% at forward rates. Demand for the company’s services continues to rise, supported by Canada’s aging population. Sienna provides a comprehensive range of seniors’ living options and continues to expand its asset base through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Last year, the Markham-based company developed or acquired properties worth $812.7 million.

The company’s operating performance has also been improving. Its occupancy rate increased by 230 basis points year over year to 94.1% in the third quarter, with the positive momentum continuing into October, when occupancy rose further to 94.7%. As a result, improving operations and ongoing expansion should support earnings growth, enabling Sienna to continue rewarding shareholders with a stable and attractive dividend.