2 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still A Good Price

Investors seeking reliable income stocks could consider adding dividend stars to their portfolios. These companies have a long track record of paying and steadily increasing dividends. Thanks to the broader equity market rally, Canadian dividend stars have gained in value. However, a few are still trading at a good price or reasonable valuations, offering income and value.

Against this background, here are two Canadian dividend stars to consider now. These companies have strong fundamentals, have consistently rewarded shareholders, and maintain a steady earnings base, which will enable them sustain their payouts year after year.

Dividend star #1: Enbridge

Speaking of dividend stars, investors could consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock. Shares of this energy infrastructure company have gained over 16% in 12 months. Even after this run, Enbridge remains attractively valued, considering its high yield, long track record of dependable dividends, and growth prospects.

It has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its payout for 31 consecutive years. In addition, Enbridge stock offers an attractive yield of about 5.6%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is well-positioned to sustain its payouts. Its revenues are diversified across multiple segments, supported by regulated assets and long-term contracts that provide predictable cash flows. Importantly, about 80% of the company’s EBITDA is inflation-protected. This resilience supports steady growth in distributable cash flow (DCF) per share, the key metric behind its dividend.

Enbridge continues to benefit from an extensive pipeline network with high asset utilization, complemented by a growing portfolio of utility and renewable energy assets. These businesses provide a solid foundation for steady dividend growth. At the same time, its payout ratios of 60% and 70% of DCF remain sustainable.

Dividend star #2: goeasy

After a tough year that has seen its share price fall more than 20%, goeasy (TSX: GSY) is looking like an appealing opportunity for income-focused investors. At current levels, the stock offers a mix of attractive yield, a long dividend track record, and a business model that has proven resilient through multiple economic cycles.

The company has been returning capital to shareholders for more than two decades and earned a spot in the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index in 2020, reflecting its consistent dividend growth. That momentum has continued in recent years. In 2025, goeasy raised its dividend by 24.8%, and based on its recent closing price of $128.34, the stock now offers a dividend yield of roughly 4.6%.

goeasy appears well-positioned to maintain and grow its dividend. Demand for consumer loans in the subprime market remains strong, supporting the continued expansion of its loan portfolio and revenue. At the same time, the company benefits from diversified funding sources, an omnichannel distribution strategy, disciplined underwriting, and efficient operations, all of which help protect profitability and support shareholder payouts.

Looking ahead, management expects gross consumer loan receivables to reach between $7.35 billion and $7.75 billion by 2027, along with improving operating margins. This outlook points to steady earnings growth, giving goeasy ample capacity to cover its dividend and raise it further in the years to come.