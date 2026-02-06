Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 6% Yield Pipeline Stock That Could Have a Breakout Year

A 6% Yield Pipeline Stock That Could Have a Breakout Year

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is getting cheap amid its latest slide. The yield still looks as good as ever.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Enbridge (TSX: ENB) remains a dividend blue-chip midstream stock, with a decades-long dividend growth streak and a roughly 6% yield that can reward long-term income investors despite occasional volatility.
  • Even after a JP Morgan downgrade, the stock’s lower expectations, reasonable forward valuation, and implied upside (plus the dividend) make pullbacks and sideways action potential opportunities to buy or add over time.

The big pipeline stocks have been a great source of income for investors who don’t mind a bit of added volatility. Undoubtedly, the midstream plays really do stand out as one of the less choppy places to be in the energy patch. Either way, I do think that the heavyweights in the space, such as Enbridge (TSX:ENB), continue to be some of the bluest blue chips in all of the TSX Index. And while a bit of turbulence could bring forth a bear market, investors should treat any such violent declines as a long-term opportunity to lock in a higher yield.

Indeed, industry headwinds and the odd quarterly earnings disappointment are going to happen at some point down the line. But if you’ve got a long-term investment horizon (think 10 years or more), you don’t have to concern yourself with the quarter-to-quarter or even the year-to-year change in industry dynamics.

Of course, it can still pay major dividends to dig into the quarterly earnings results as they come due, especially if the fundamentals have taken a bit of a turn for the worse.

Enbridge stands out as a dividend blue chip to hold through almost any climate

Either way, I think that Enbridge stands out as one of those core holdings for income investors, whether you’re looking for a foundational TFSA play or just a name to buy incrementally over time (think putting a small portion of every paycheque into your favourite stocks).

In any case, Enbridge’s very long (think multiple decades) annual dividend growth streak speaks for itself. The pipeline giant has come through, even through the worst of industry slumps, and that really does say something.

Given its rich track record of spoiling investors, I’d argue the stock should command a heftier premium relative to the peer group.

Enbridge stock downgraded by a big-name firm, but investors shouldn’t panic

Looking into the next year, shares go for just 20.8 times forward P/E, which is a reasonable price point for an income-oriented value investor. In any case, with expectations steadily coming down after a notable downgrade from analysts over at a big, influential U.S. bank, it might be time to get a bit more bullish on the firm, even as its shares struggle to break out past prior highs near $70 per share.

Enbridge might face challenges as it grows this year, but such pressures already seem mostly baked in after the recent “mini-correction”. Perhaps it’s the sideways action, downgrades, and growing pessimism that make ENB stock such a nice low-cost breakout candidate, given it’s far easier to top expectations when they’re somewhat lower. At this juncture, I think potential headwinds are a bit overblown, especially given the new projects investors can look forward to.

Though the bank reduced its price target to $69 per share, that level still implies a good amount of upside from here (close to 5%), and, of course, there’s also the dividend added on top.

Are there more exciting, timelier growth plays on the market? Most definitely. But most of them don’t yield anything close to 6%, so investors interested in the yield should weigh the pros and cons of waiting for confirmation of a breakout. After all, waiting for a breakout would likely entail less yield for a higher price tag.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

1 Rock-Solid TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Before RRSP Season Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season makes yields look irresistible, but Canadian Utilities is really a “sleep-well” pick only if you’re happy with slow…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

If CAD/USD Swings, This TFSA Strategy Still Works

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAD/USD swings can make a TFSA feel volatile, so the best plan is a core in CAD assets plus a…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge or TC Energy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s examine Enbridge and TC Energy across key metrics to determine which is the better buy.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Energy Stocks

Rates Are Stuck: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Side hustles are booming, but a steady dividend stock like Emera could be the quieter “second income” that doesn’t need…

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Ready to Bring the Heat in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development is a natural gas producer delivering shareholder value in an increasingly bullish energy environment

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Where Will Canadian Natural Resources Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can humble investors fast, but CNQ’s long-life oil sands cash flow makes it one of the steadier ways…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap is built to survive oil-price swings by keeping costs low and focusing on durable free cash flow.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin Power Stock a Trap?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin can look cheap and high-yield, but the real test is whether cash flow and balance-sheet repairs are truly sustainable.

Read more »