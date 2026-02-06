Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust if Markets Get Choppy

The Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Trust if Markets Get Choppy

In choppy markets, TC Energy is the kind of “paid-to-wait” business that can feel steadier when everything else is noisy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TC Energy earns from long-term natural gas infrastructure, which is driven by steady demand instead of consumer trends.
  • It’s been simplifying and de-risking the story, focusing on execution, funding discipline, and in-corridor expansion.
  • The dividend looks attractive, but interest rates and regulatory outcomes can still move the stock more than investors expect.

Choppy markets have a way of turning confident plans into sweaty palms. When headlines swing daily, investors should lean on the basics. Look for businesses with durable demand, steady cash flow, and a balance sheet that can handle higher rates. Dividends matter, but only if cash flow supports them after the company funds maintenance and growth spending. Most of all, pick something you can hold through a drawdown without turning every red day into a personal crisis.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) sits in a sweet spot for that kind of environment. It runs one of North America’s largest natural gas infrastructure networks, plus a power and energy solutions business. It doesn’t need consumers to splurge or rely on trendy product cycles. It makes money by moving molecules under long-term arrangements, then it reinvests to expand capacity in corridors where demand keeps climbing.

Over the last year, the big story has been “simplify and execute.” TC Energy completed the spinoff of its liquids pipelines business, South Bow, earlier, and that move sharpened its focus on natural gas and power. It also kept leaning into in-corridor expansion rather than moonshot projects. After all, boring execution usually beats exciting promises when markets feel jumpy.

The news flow in late 2025 focused on funding and discipline. The dividend stock issued junior subordinated notes and used proceeds to redeem preferred shares and reduce indebtedness. It also highlighted steady project delivery and regulatory progress, including a settlement outcome at Columbia Gas that lifted rates versus pre-filed levels. Those updates may not sound glamorous, but speak directly to what income investors want: lower financing stress and fewer nasty surprises.

Earnings support

Earnings showed why the dividend stock can feel dependable when markets get moody. In the third quarter of 2025, TC Energy reported comparable earnings of $800 million, or $0.77 per share, and comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.7 billion, up from $2.4 billion a year earlier. It also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share. That dividend gives investors a tangible return while they wait for sentiment to improve.

The quarter also revealed the key growth engine: natural gas volumes tied to structural demand. That kind of steady throughput helps explain why pipelines can hold up when markets wobble. People and industries still need power, and gas still fills a lot of that gap, especially as data centres and electrification lift baseline demand.

Looking into 2026, management’s outlook leans steady rather than flashy. It guided to a 2026 comparable EBITDA of $11.6 to $11.8 billion, which implies 6% to 8% year-over-year growth. It also extended a 5% to 7% annual comparable EBITDA growth outlook through 2028. That does not guarantee a smooth ride, but it does give long-term investors a clear runway that doesn’t depend on a single make-or-break bet.

Bottom line

At writing, the dividend stock trades at about 23 times earnings, so not a cheap stock but not expensive either. Meanwhile, you can bring in a solid passive-income stream from its 4.2% dividend yield, even with $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TRP$81.9985$3.40$289.00Quarterly$6,969.15

TRP could be a buy for investors who want a steadier anchor when markets get choppy, but it won’t fit everyone. Risks still exist, including regulatory decisions, interest rate sensitivity, and the reality that energy politics can change the mood fast. If you want a dependable dividend backed by long-lived assets and a clearer growth plan than most, this one can earn a spot. If you crave excitement, it will probably feel too calm, even on the wild days.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Tariffs? 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff noise can rattle markets, but businesses tied to everyday needs can keep compounding while the headlines scream.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

EV Incentives Are Back! 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EV rebates are back, and the ripple effect could help Canadian electrification plays that aren’t carmakers.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

This Simple TFSA Move Could Protect You in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA isn’t stress-proof, but swapping one hype stock for a dividend-paying compounder can make volatility easier to hold through.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Adding more high-yielding and defensive dividends stocks to your portfolio, like Telus stock, is a move you won't regret.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider owning dividend growth stocks such as goeasy and BNS in a TFSA portfolio to create a…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: A High-Yield Stock Perfect for Income Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a standout income stock fit for long-term investors.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Just Spoke: Here’s What I’d Buy in a TFSA Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada on pause, TFSA investors can shift from rate-watching to owning businesses that compound through ordinary…

Read more »