The Safest Monthly Dividend on the TSX Right Now?

If you want a safe monthly dividend, you need more than a nice-looking yield. You need proof that it can keep paying when the economy gets moody. Start with cash flow, not headlines. Look for a payout that leaves breathing room after interest costs and property spending. Check the tenant list and lease terms, because one big tenant can make a “safe” dividend stock feel very fragile. Then look at debt and refinancing dates, because real estate investment trusts (REITs) can get squeezed when rates stay higher for longer.

GRT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN), owns and manages industrial and logistics buildings across North America and Europe. It leans into warehouses, distribution centres, and modern industrial space that tenants actually want to use. Over the last year, it kept pushing the boring stuff that dividend investors love: higher occupancy, stronger rent spreads, and steady leasing. In its Q3 2025 update, it reported in-place occupancy of 96.8% and said committed occupancy sat at 97.1% shortly after quarter-end.

It also did something that usually signals confidence. Granite raised its targeted annualized distribution by 4.41% to $3.55 per unit, or $0.2958 per month, starting with the December 2025 distribution paid in mid-January 2026. It later declared the January 2026 distribution at the same $0.2958 monthly level.

News flow in early 2026 showed Granite staying active, but not reckless. On Jan. 14, 2026, it announced about $292 million in acquisitions and about $190 million in dispositions, plus a leasing update that included 769,000 square feet of new leases in Q4 2025. It also said its in-place occupancy was 98% at that time, which is the kind of number that makes monthly income investors sleep better. Still, buying and selling assets always brings execution risk, and it can bite if cap rates move the wrong way.

Earnings support

Earnings give the clearest read on dividend safety, and Granite’s latest quarter looked sturdy. In Q3 2025, it reported revenue of $153.0 million and net operating income of $127.1 million. Funds from operations came in at $89.9 million, or $1.48 per unit, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) landed at $77.0 million, or $1.26 per unit. Those numbers rose from the prior year, and that matters more than any single price chart.

The payout coverage looked healthy, too. Granite’s AFFO payout ratio was 67% in Q3 2025. That is not a guarantee, but it is a comforting cushion, especially for a monthly payer. It also held cash around $127.9 million and carried total debt of about $3.34 billion, with a net leverage ratio of 35%. That leverage level is not scary, but it does mean the dividend stock needs to keep refinancing smoothly and keep occupancy high.

However, Granite still relies heavily on Magna, which accounted for 27% of annualized revenue in Q3 2025. That tenant concentration can work fine for years, until it suddenly doesn’t. Industrial real estate also lives and dies by business confidence. If a slowdown hits and vacancies rise, renewals get harder, and rent spreads shrink. Granite also carries meaningful exposure to Europe and the U.S., so currency can flatter results in one quarter and sting in another.

Bottom line

So, is it the safest monthly dividend stock right now? It is a strong contender because it pairs high occupancy with a covered distribution and a portfolio that fits today’s logistics-heavy economy. It could be a buy for investors who want dependable monthly income and can handle normal dividend stock swings. And I mean, here’s what $7,000 could bring in today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $88.78 78 $3.42 $266.76 Monthly $6,924.84

It could be a pass for anyone who wants zero tenant concentration risk or who cannot tolerate unit-price volatility when rates and real estate sentiment turn sour. If you buy it, you are not buying perfection. You’re buying a well-run income machine, and your job is to keep watching the coverage ratio and the tenant story.