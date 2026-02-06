Too Much U.S. Tech? Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Add Now

Motley Fool Premium
If your portfolio is overloaded in U.S. mega-cap tech, Constellation Software offers a quieter kind of software growth that can diversify the risk.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Constellation buys niche “vertical market” software businesses with sticky customers, aiming for steady cash compounding.
  • Recent updates show the playbook continuing, including Volaris acquiring U.K. hospitality software provider Zonal and a planned leadership handoff.
  • The trade-off is valuation, since the stock is expensive and can still drop if growth or deal returns disappoint.

If you’re worried you own too much U.S. tech, the real issue usually isn’t “tech” itself. It’s concentration. A handful of mega-caps can end up driving most of your returns, your volatility, and even your currency exposure all at once. When that happens, one change in rates, regulation, or spending can hit the whole portfolio in the same week. The fix is not to abandon growth. It’s to add a different kind of growth, ideally one that earns cash, sells mission-critical products, and does not depend on one consumer trend to keep the story alive.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of the cleanest TSX stocks answering the “too much U.S. tech” problem. It feels like software, but it behaves like a disciplined compounder. It acquires and runs vertical market software businesses, which means niche software built for specific industries. These products tend to sit deep in workflows, so customers do not swap them out lightly. CSU does not need to win the next platform war. It just needs to keep owning useful software that customers pay for year after year.

Over the last year, the TSX stock’s news flow stayed true to form: lots of steady, small additions rather than one flashy moonshot. Its operating groups keep finding targets in different geographies and industries, which helps spread risk. A recent example came from its Volaris Group, which announced the acquisition of Zonal, a U.K. hospitality point-of-sale and software provider. Again, it’s not a headline that competes with a Silicon Valley product launch. But it reinforces what CSU actually does: keep building a diversified portfolio of sticky, cash-generating software businesses across verticals that still need digitization.

Value on offer

The biggest “human” headline in the last year was leadership-related. Founder Mark Leonard stepped down as president for health reasons, and the TSX stock appointed long-time executive Mark Miller as his successor, while Leonard remained on the board. That matters because CSU’s culture and capital allocation discipline are the moat. Still, the company’s structure spreads decision-making across operating groups.

Now to the numbers. In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Constellation reported revenue of about US$3 billion and net income attributable to common shareholders of US$210 million. That kind of scale surprises some investors because CSU can feel “quiet” compared to the loud U.S. giants. The TSX stock also declared a $1.00 per share quarterly dividend payable in January 2026, which underlines a point many tech investors forget: this business produces cash and is willing to share some of it.

Looking ahead

The 2026 outlook is mostly about whether CSU can keep repeating its playbook under changing conditions. If competition for private software assets cools, CSU can buy more at better returns. If deal prices stay stretched, it can slow down and lean more on internal cash generation. That flexibility is a real advantage in a market where U.S. tech multiples can compress quickly when growth expectations wobble. CSU also has a built-in quiet artificial intelligence (AI) angle because many of its customers modernize systems over time, but CSU does not need to bet the company on one AI product cycle to benefit.

Valuation is the trade-off, and it’s where you need to be honest. Recent market data shows a trailing 56 times earnings, which is not cheap. Investors pay that premium because the market trusts the compounding model and the diversification across hundreds of smaller software businesses. The risk is simple: if organic growth slows, if acquisition quality slips, or if financing conditions tighten at the wrong moment, that premium can shrink fast and the TSX stock can still drop even if the business remains healthy.

Bottom line

For investors who want to get beyond U.S. tech without giving up tech exposure, CSU can be a strong candidate. It offers software growth with a different risk profile, plus a TSX listing that can naturally reduce U.S. concentration in a Canadian portfolio. It could be the wrong pick if you need a bargain valuation today or you panic during drawdowns. But if your portfolio looks like a copy of the U.S. tech top 10, CSU is one of the most practical TSX stocks to bring the mix back into balance.

The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

