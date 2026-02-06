Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 6

The TSX slumped on Thursday as commodities fell and central bank warnings rattled sentiment, with investors likely to focus on metals prices, Canada’s jobs report, and the ongoing crypto market crash today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX plunged 1.8% to 31,995 as retreating commodity prices and a crypto selloff hit sentiment.
  • Miners, energy, and industrials led the selloff while utilities saw some buying, and Kinaxis jumped on a new AI tool unveiling.
  • BoC’s Macklem warned of long-term structural headwinds from U.S. protectionism, slower population growth, and AI, with investors expected to watch domestic jobs data for policy clues today.

Canadian stocks plunged sharply on Thursday as retreating commodity prices and crypto market selloff weighed on investor sentiment, as Bank of Canada (BoC) governor Tiff Macklem suggested that Canada is entering a period of big structural change, marked by U.S. protectionism, slower population growth, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI). After steadily rising for three consecutive sessions, the S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 577 points, or 1.8%, for the session to settle at 31,995 — erasing most of its week-to-date gains.

Even as some utility stocks saw buying, most other key market sectors, including mining, energy, and industrials, posted sharp declines, pressuring the TSX benchmark.

Speaking in Toronto on Thursday, Macklem said U.S. trade restrictions have sharply reduced exports and raised costs for Canadian businesses, while slower population growth is weighing on the economy’s long-term potential. Macklem also stressed that monetary policy has limits and cannot reverse the longer-term impacts of trade friction or demographic shifts.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Bitfarms, Vizsla Silver, Torex Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Discovery Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by more than 11%.

On the flip side, Celestica and Superior Plus climbed by 3.4% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Shares of Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) also climbed by 2.7% to $123.31 apiece, making it among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rise in KXS stock came after the Ottawa-based tech firm unveiled Maestro Agent Studio, a new no-code AI capability within its Maestro platform that allows customers to build composable AI agents for real-time supply chain decision-making.

Kinaxis said the tool works with leading large language models while remaining anchored to its trusted data, workflows, and governance. Investors appeared encouraged by the move, viewing it as a meaningful step in Kinaxis’s broader AI strategy and a potential driver of its long-term growth. Despite the recent optimism, however, KXS stock is still down nearly 29% year to date.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, BCE, Bitfarms, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After falling sharply in the last session, gold and silver prices bounced back in early morning trading on Friday, but crude oil and copper prices went sideways. These mixed commodity market signals could keep TSX investors cautious at the open today as they assess whether Thursday’s selloff was an overreaction or part of a broader pullback.

While no major economic releases from the U.S. are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the monthly domestic jobs data this morning for fresh insights into the health of the labour market and potential implications for monetary policy.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce, Celestica, Enbridge, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Celestica, Enbridge, Kinaxis, Superior Plus, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Adding more high-yielding and defensive dividends stocks to your portfolio, like Telus stock, is a move you won't regret.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings and steady commodities lifted the TSX for a third straight day, while today’s attention shifts to softer metals,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Strength in energy and materials powered the TSX recovery on Tuesday, with investors’ focus shifting to U.S. jobs figures, PMI…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 3

| Jitendra Parashar

A broad-based rebound helped the TSX recover from last week’s selloff, while mixed commodity signals and U.S. labour market data…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Safe Havens Under Pressure: Can Gold and Silver Still Hedge Your Portfolio in 2026?

| Kay Ng

The sell-off in gold and silver appears to have started after a multi-year rally. Investors may need to rethink precious…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stock Market

5 Canadian Stocks to Watch as January Sets the Tone for 2026

| Kay Ng

January opens with Canadian stocks at elevated valuations after a multi-year rally, making early performance of major market leaders an…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After a massive commodity-led selloff erased most January gains, the TSX enters today’s session watching energy prices, metals, and global…

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Stock Market

Invest in These Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Robin Brown

Canadian stocks are soaring, but can it continue? These three stocks are set to keep outperforming for the years ahead.

Read more »