Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This 1 TSX Stock Looks Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

This 1 TSX Stock Looks Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

Trade threats are rising again, and one TSX logistics leader could actually benefit as shippers scramble to reroute freight.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TFI International can stay relevant in tariff turmoil because freight still needs to move across North America.
  • Earnings are down in the freight slump, but it looks cyclical rather than a broken business.
  • The next big test is Q4 results and guidance on Feb. 17, which could reset expectations fast.

Trade-headline chaos in early 2026 looks like a constant drip of tariff talk, supply-chain jockeying, and Canada stuck in the middle. The loudest flashpoint came on Feb. 2, 2026, when U.S. president Donald Trump warned of a “very substantial” response if Canada moved ahead with a trade deal with China, and he repeated a threat of steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

At the same time, the U.S. and Mexico announced a 60-day plan to coordinate trade policies on critical minerals, which signals more industrial policy and more rules around what counts as “friendly” supply. When headlines swing like this, businesses that move goods for a living can either get whiplash or quietly get busier.

Consider TFII

TFI International (TSX:TFII) sits right in the middle of that mess, in a good way. It runs a big North American transportation and logistics network, with operations across truckload, less-than-truckload, and logistics. The stock does not need perfect trade harmony to stay relevant. It just needs freight to move, and it often benefits when shippers scramble, reroute, or try to control costs. In trade turbulence, customers care less about “nice to have” services and more about dependable capacity, on-time delivery, and a carrier that can adapt fast.

Over the last year, the main story has been the cycle, not a glossy new product. Freight demand stayed soft in many lanes, and that pressured pricing, especially in the parts of trucking that feel industrial slowdowns first. TFI leaned on its mix of businesses to offset weak spots, and it kept rewarding shareholders while it waited for conditions to normalize. In late 2025, it even approved a quarterly dividend increase to $0.47 per share, which signalled management still felt comfortable with the cash picture despite the choppy backdrop.

The next near-term headline for TFII is simple and very watchable. It plans to release its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026, after market close. In a time full of tariff threats and policy surprises, that timing helps as investors will be looking for proof that margins held up, that volumes stabilized, and that the TSX stock can keep compounding even if trade rules keep changing mid-game.

Earnings support

The most recent earnings snapshot shows the pain from a weaker freight market, but it also shows why this business can grind through it. In Q3 2025, TFII reported operating income of $153.3 million, down from $201.2 million a year earlier. Net income came in at $84.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, while adjusted net income totalled $99.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, versus $1.58 a year earlier. Those numbers are not pretty, but look like a cycle story, not a broken-company story.

What matters next is whether the company can protect profitability as customers stay price sensitive and trade headlines keep spiking. The Q3 results clearly showed lower revenues squeezed earnings, which is exactly what you expect in a freight slump. If trade disruptions cause rerouting, inventory pulls forward, or sudden surges in certain lanes, carriers with scale and a broad network can respond faster than smaller operators.

That advantage does not eliminate risk, but it can soften the blow and even create pockets of upside when the market gets weird. If Q4 and 2026 guidance point to improving demand, today’s valuation can look fair. If the freight downturn drags on, the stock can still re-rate lower even if the business stays solid, because the market hates waiting.

Bottom line

So, is TFII actually built for trade-headline chaos? It can be, since it sells something every trade regime still needs: the ability to move goods across North America efficiently. Its scale, network breadth, and mix of services can help it adapt when rules shift and shippers change plans. The risk stays real because a prolonged freight slump, weaker industrial demand, or a sudden cost spike can pressure margins and delay the rebound. Still, if you want a TSX stock that can live with uncertainty instead of needing calm seas, TFII has a credible case as a buy, as long as you accept that the ride may stay bumpy until the cycle turns.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, two Canadian dividend giants look well-positioned to pay you while you wait.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Quality Over Hype: The Boring Investment Strategy That’s Winning

| Demetris Afxentiou

When it comes to results, boring, steady companies tend to outperform. Here's one boring business with real earnings and essential…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Tech Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy to Sleep Well in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a TSX “sleep well” stock for 2026, CAE’s training moat could keep compounding even when headlines get…

Read more »

how to save money
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now for 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

With improving fundamentals and disciplined execution, these two small-cap stocks stand out as solid long-term buys in 2026.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Season: Here’s the 1 Move I’d Make This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP deadline pressure is real, but one simple action can turn a last-minute contribution into long-term compounding.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

Retiring? $1 Million Isn’t Enough Anymore

| Kay Ng

To make savings last, retirees need portfolios focused on inflation-beating returns and growing income.

Read more »

sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 1 “Set it and Forget it” Stock for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WSP could be the kind of “set it and forget it” TFSA stock that compounds quietly while infrastructure spending does…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

1 Rock-Solid TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Before RRSP Season Ends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season makes yields look irresistible, but Canadian Utilities is really a “sleep-well” pick only if you’re happy with slow…

Read more »