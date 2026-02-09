There’s more growth ahead for Premium Brands as it accelerates its expansion into the U.S. after major investments.

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 33% This Past Year — and There’s More Growth Ahead

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) has already delivered a strong 33% gain over the past year, but the rally may just have started. The Canadian packaged foods company has been quietly executing a long-term growth strategy that could unlock another leg higher — particularly as its U.S. expansion accelerates.

While Premium Brands pays out a steady dividend, today’s version of the company looks increasingly like a growth stock in transition, one that’s pausing near-term dividend growth to support bigger long-term gains.

A premium food platform built for scale

Premium Brands manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty food products, including deli meats, sandwiches, and value-added protein offerings. Its operations are split between Specialty Foods manufacturing and Premium Food Distribution, serving retailers, foodservice operators, and concessions across Canada and the United States.

The company owns a portfolio of respected brands, such as Grimm’s, Hempler’s, and Freybe, with a focus on premium, differentiated products. That positioning has helped it build long-standing relationships with its customers.

According to Rebecca Teltscher, portfolio manager at Newhaven Asset Management, who spoke on BNN Bloomberg in December 2025, “Over the past few years, they’ve been quietly expanding production capacity in the United States. They’re already very well established in Canada, and many of their large customers — for example, Costco — have asked them to bring those products into the U.S. market. Expanding nationally in the U.S. is a very different undertaking than in Canada, given the scale and number of distribution points, so Premium Brands has spent several years building out that capacity.”

Rather than rushing in, Premium Brands invested quietly in production capacity and distribution infrastructure, setting itself up to grow without sacrificing operational discipline.

The Stampede acquisition changes the growth profile

That patience is now paying off. At the start of 2026, Premium Brands closed its acquisition of Stampede Culinary Partners for approximately US$688 million, a deal aimed squarely at rising demand for convenient, clean-label foods, particularly in protein and bakery categories, in the U.S.

Stampede brings several strategic advantages. It expands Premium Brands’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, provides access to underutilized capacity that can be filled quickly, and adds complementary products and sales channels that create immediate cross-selling opportunities. The deal also introduces sous-vide cooking capabilities — a new and attractive category for Premium Brands.

Management expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share. Importantly, the valuation appears reasonable: roughly 9.7 times 2025 adjusted EBITDA after lease payments, or closer to 7.5 times when factoring in expected synergies. Even after normalizing for elevated beef input costs, the multiple remains conservative at 8.4 times for a high-quality food platform.

Teltscher described the transaction as “strategic and conservative,” highlighting Stampede’s strong relationships with club retailers. Premium Brands also used its strong share price to issue equity, limiting incremental debt and keeping its deleveraging plan on track, with a return to target leverage expected by 2027.

Short-term trade-offs, long-term potential

The equity issuance, priced at $97.50 per share through subscription receipts, initially pressured the stock. Since then, shares have rebounded to above $100, suggesting investors may be warming to the long-term logic of the deal.

One notable shift is capital allocation. Premium Brands has paused dividend growth for now, prioritizing reinvestment and acquisitions instead. In past years, it delivered roughly 10% annual dividend increases, but management believes this is the right moment to lean into growth — a move Teltscher supports.

Even so, the stock still offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%, which is decently attractive for a company repositioning itself for expansion. Analyst consensus price targets imply near-term upside of roughly 27%, with potentially more if U.S. execution unfolds as planned.

Investor takeaway

Premium Brands Holdings has already rewarded shareholders with a 33% gain over the past year, but its story appears far from over. With years of U.S. investments now bearing fruit, a well-priced and strategic acquisition in Stampede Culinary, and a prudent approach to leverage and capital allocation, the company is shifting from a steady income name to a compelling growth play. For investors willing to look beyond short-term dilution and dividend pauses, Premium Brands may still have plenty of room to run.