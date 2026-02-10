Motley Fool Premium
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 10

A surge in metals and a rebound in tech drove the TSX sharply higher to start the week, while today’s focus shifts to U.S. retail sales data and a busy earnings slate.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The TSX jumped 1.7% to 33,023 on Monday as metals, tech, and financials drove a two‑day rally.
  • Mining stocks led the advance, while Air Canada slid on Cuba flight suspensions.
  • Today, investors will watch U.S. retail‑sales data and a busy TSX earnings calendar for near‑term direction.

Surging metals prices and a continued recovery in the tech sector helped Canadian equities start the new week on a solid note as investors awaited key economic and earnings updates later in the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped by 552 points, or 1.7%, to settle at 33,023 — extending its two-day gains to nearly 3.2%.

While defensive market sectors like utilities and consumer staples remained muted, strong gains in materials, technology, and financial stocks powered the TSX benchmark higher. A rebound in gold, silver, and copper prices alongside renewed momentum in the shares of large-cap tech companies signaled a return of risk appetite among investors after recent volatility.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

IAMGOLD, Orla Mining, Alamos Gold, Energy Fuels, and NovaGold Resources were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 8%.

On the flip side, Vizsla Silver (TSX:VZLA) was the worst-performing TSX stock as its shares plunged by more than 12% after the Vancouver-based mining firm confirmed that several employees taken from its project site in Concordia, Mexico, have been found deceased, pending official confirmation from authorities.

The tragic development rattled Vizsla investors, with the sharp selloff reflecting heightened concerns around security risks, operational disruption, and uncertainty surrounding the company’s operations in the region.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) also slipped 4.5% following the airline’s decision to suspend all service to Cuba due to an ongoing aviation fuel shortage on the island.

In a press release, the Canadian flag carrier said unreliable fuel supplies forced it to halt flights and operate empty planes to bring roughly 3,000 stranded customers back to Canada. Investors appeared concerned about near-term revenue disruptions and uncertainty around when normal Cuba service might resume, which weighed on Air Canada’s stock.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Barrick Mining, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

After rallying sharply in the last two sessions, metals prices remained largely muted in early morning trading on Tuesday, but West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continued to inch up. These mixed moves in key commodities suggest the TSX may see a more cautious open today, with sector-specific performance likely driving market direction.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the monthly U.S. retail sales figures this morning, which could offer fresh clues about consumer strength in the world’s largest economy.

As the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season gains steam, several TSX-listed companies, including DPM Metals, Toromont Industries, Intact Financial, First Quantum Minerals, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, Finning International, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and International Petroleum, will release their latest earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Enbridge, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, Intact Financial, and International Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

