Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 13

Following a broad selloff sparked by sliding commodities, the TSX enters today with eyes on the U.S. consumer inflation report and more corporate earnings before the long Family Day weekend.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • TSX plunged 2.4% to 32,465 on broad commodity weakness, weak U.S. home sales, and mixed earnings.
  • Miners like NovaGold, DPM, and Aya Gold led losses, but Sun Life and Keyera rallied on strong earnings.
  • Commodities point to a cautious TSX open today as investors watch U.S. CPI data and TSX earnings from TC Energy, Cameco, Magna, Enbridge, Hydro One, and Colliers ahead of the long weekend.

Steep declines in commodity prices across the board, disappointing U.S. existing home sales data, and mixed corporate earnings triggered a selloff in Canadian equities on Thursday as investors also turned cautious ahead of the upcoming U.S. consumer inflation report. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked by 789 points, or 2.4%, to 32,465 — registering its biggest single-day percentage drop so far in February.

With gold, silver, and copper prices falling sharply after rising for several days, Canadian mining stocks led the selloff, weighing heavily on the resource-heavy TSX index. Although shares of consumer staples and utility companies showed resilience, the defensive gains were limited and failed to prevent a broad market retreat, as most other key sectors, including industrials, technology, and real estate, also dived.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

NovaGold Resources, WSP Global, DPM Metals, and Aya Gold & Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each falling by more than 11%.

On the brighter side, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) jumped 6.3% to $93.64 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. The rally came after the insurer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, highlighted by a 13% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its underlying quarterly net profit to $1.09 billion.

For the full year, Sun Life’s underlying net profit also climbed 9% YoY to $4.2 billion, backed by solid growth across asset management, Canada, the U.S., and Asia segments. Investors also appeared encouraged by the company’s strong capital position, with a 157% Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio and a 4% rise in its total assets under management to $1.6 trillion.

Similarly, strong earnings drove the shares of Keyera (TSX:KEY) up by 4% to $51.03 apiece. While the energy firm’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came in at $301 million, its distributable cash flow rose sharply to $206 million.

Keyera also delivered a record annual fee-for-service realized margin of over $1 billion in 2025, supported by higher contracted volumes in its gathering and processing and liquids infrastructure segments. On a year-to-date basis, KEY stock is now up 16%.

AltaGas and Saputo were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 3.6% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Telus, Manulife Financial, Allied Properties REIT, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, including crude oil, natural gas, and precious metals, continued their downward trend in early Friday trading, pointing to another cautious start for the TSX today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor January’s consumer inflation data from the United States this morning for clearer direction on interest rate expectations.

Ahead of the long Family Day weekend in Canada, many TSX-listed companies, including TC Energy, Cameco, Magna International, Enbridge, Hydro One, and Colliers International, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today, which could keep their stocks in the spotlight throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge and Magna International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Enbridge, Keyera, Magna International, TELUS, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Demetris Afxentiou

For investors building a dependable income portfolio in 2026, these two dividend stocks offer a compelling mix of yield, stability,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX swung from solid intraday gains to a flat close on Wednesday as mixed earnings weighed, with investors watching…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling bond yields, strong earnings, and a tech rebound pushed the TSX to a new record on Tuesday, with today’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 10

| Jitendra Parashar

A surge in metals and a rebound in tech drove the TSX sharply higher to start the week, while today’s…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Starting with $1,000? Fortis, CNR, and BMO are three low‑risk, high‑quality Canadian stocks offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong economic and commodity signals and a rotation into cyclicals helped the TSX snap back on Friday, with today’s session…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX slumped on Thursday as commodities fell and central bank warnings rattled sentiment, with investors likely to focus on…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Adding more high-yielding and defensive dividends stocks to your portfolio, like Telus stock, is a move you won't regret.

Read more »