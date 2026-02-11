Falling bond yields, strong earnings, and a tech rebound pushed the TSX to a new record on Tuesday, with today’s focus likely to be on U.S. jobs data and earnings momentum.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 11

Despite intraday weakness in commodity prices and dismal U.S. retail sales figures, Canadian stocks trended higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as declining Treasury bond yields, renewed buying in tech stocks, and largely better-than-expected corporate earnings helped lift overall market sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 234 points, or 0.7%, to settle at a fresh all-time high of 33,257 — extending its three-day rally to nearly 4%.

Despite weakness in consumer staples and energy stocks, a consistent rally in other key sectors like technology, industrials, and financials pushed the TSX benchmark to new heights.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shopify, ATS, NovaGold Resources, and Aris Mining were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each surging by more than 4%.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM) also trended higher a day after the Vancouver-headquartered miner reported record quarterly revenue and a sharp jump in its adjusted earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal 2026 (three months ended in December 2025). Notably, the company’s revenue surged 51% year over year last quarter to $126.1 million with the help of an 80% spike in its realized silver prices to nearly $49 per ounce.

As a result, Silvercorp’s adjusted quarterly net profit more than doubled to $47.9 million as it also posted a record operating cash flow of $132.9 million. Investors welcomed this combination of higher metal prices, improving cost metrics, and robust cash generation, which helped lift Silvercorp stock. Over the last 12 months, SVM stock has jumped 213%.

At the same time, shares of Celestica, Energy Fuels, Torex Gold, and Curaleaf slipped by at least 3.3% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, Telus, and Vizsla Silver were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed in early Wednesday morning trading, which could keep the resource-heavy main TSX index muted at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely watch the important U.S. jobs report for January this morning for signals on labor market strength and the potential path of interest rates.

With the fourth-quarter earnings season heating up, several TSX-listed companies, including Shopify, GFL Environmental, Russel Metals, Birchcliff Energy, Sun Life Financial, Killam Apartment REIT, SmartCentres REIT, Manulife Financial, West Fraser Timber, Primaris REIT, Waste Connections, and Great-West Lifeco, will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today