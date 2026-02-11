Motley Fool Premium
3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

Canadian TFSA holders need to avoid these three mistakes that could attract a hefty penalty from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Published
| More on:
Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Key Points

  • Over-contributing to your TFSA triggers a 1% monthly penalty on excess amounts.
  • Day trading and frequent stock flipping can reclassify your TFSA gains as taxable business income.
  • Contributing while you're a non-resident can result in steep penalties even if you didn't know the rules.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) feels like your own private money vault. But the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is watching closer than you think.

The problem is simple. The tax-free benefit is powerful, and people try to game the system. When your account starts looking like a business operation or a tax loophole, the CRA can slap you with special taxes that completely wipe out the whole point of having a TFSA.

Red flag #1: Turning your TFSA into a trading desk

When the CRA reclassifies your TFSA as a business, your gains become fully taxable. The CRA doesn’t publish a magic number of trades that triggers an investigation.

But the pattern matters. If you’re flipping stocks like a professional trader with short holding periods and sophisticated strategies, you’re asking for trouble.

The safest approach is to treat your TFSA like a long-term investment vehicle. Hold quality stocks for years, not days.

Red flag #2: The overcontribution trap

The CRA taxes overcontributions by 1% every month. The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. If you invest that full amount in January, withdraw $4,000 in March, and re-contribute that $4,000 in June, you’ve contributed $11,000 in 2026, even though your balance is only $7,000.

Without unused contribution room from prior years, you’ll get hit with a 1% monthly penalty on that $4,000 surplus. The CRA adds your 2026 withdrawals back to your contribution room on January 1, 2027—not before.

Contributing while you’re a non-resident creates another trap. Even if you keep your TFSA open after moving abroad, new contributions trigger that same 1% monthly penalty. Many people move for work and assume they can keep contributing.

Red flag #3: Prohibited and non-qualified investments

The CRA takes a hard line on prohibited investments. If your TFSA holds investments where you have significant control, the penalties are brutal.

According to a report from Blueprint Financial, the CRA charges a 50% tax on the fair market value of prohibited investments when acquired. Any income or gains from those investments face a 100% tax, completely erasing the tax-free benefit. High-risk instruments like crypto derivatives don’t qualify as TFSA investments either.

You can invest in U.S. stocks and enjoy tax-free capital gains. However, dividends from U.S. stocks are subject to withholding tax, making U.S. growth stocks like Nvidia particularly attractive for TFSAs, since they generate returns through price appreciation rather than dividends.

The smart way to use your TFSA

The best TFSA strategy focuses on undervalued growth stocks with strong long-term potential.

Take Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) as a prime example. If you had invested $1,000 in Bombardier in February 2026, it would be worth $15,760 today. In a TFSA, you could withdraw that entire amount tax-free.

The company just reported stellar third-quarter (Q3) results that showcase why it’s an ideal TFSA holding.

  • Bombardier delivered 34 aircraft in Q3, up from 30 in the prior year.
  • Revenue climbed 11% to US$2.3 billion, while services revenue surged 12% to US$590 million.
  • More importantly, its backlog hit a five-year high of US$16.6 billion, providing excellent visibility into future revenue.

CEO Eric Martel confirmed the Global 8000, the world’s fastest business jet, received Transport Canada certification and will enter service before year-end.

Bombardier’s services business offers particularly compelling long-term growth. The division has more than doubled from $1 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion in 2024. With over 5,000 aircraft in service and predictable maintenance cycles, the company knows exactly when aircraft will need major overhauls.

The company generated $152 million in free cash flow in Q3, a $279 million improvement year over year.

Bombardier is the type of stock that belongs in a TFSA. Armed with strong fundamentals, a clear growth trajectory, and a management team focused on execution, the TSX stock has crushed broader market returns in recent years.

