Build a Cash-Gushing Passive Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

Want to earn an extra $680 of passive income per year? Here’s how a five-stock portfolio can turn $15,000 into a growing cash stream.

Canadian investors looking for passive income are lucky that there are so many dividend stocks on the TSX Exchange. You can find dividend stocks in almost every sector in Canada. As a result, you can build a diversified portfolio of stocks that generates a resilient stream of passive income.

If I had $15,000, here’s a five-stock portfolio that could earn as much as $683 per year. The best part is that many of these stocks are regularly increasing their dividends. If you are patient, you could see your passive income significantly rise over time.

Industrial real estate for passive income

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is as good as you will find when you want a higher-yielding stock. It yields 5.25% right now. A $3,000 investment in Dream would earn $13.07 monthly or $156.84 of annual passive income.

Dream has a high-grade portfolio of multi-tenanted properties in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. With over 95% occupancy, it has a quality mix of tenants.

The REIT has organic growth potential from solar power, data center development, and mark-to-market rental rate increases. It has a very modest payout ratio, so there could be room for distribution increases in the coming years.

Transportation

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) offers a 4.8% yield today. A $3,000 investment would earn $11.97 monthly or $143.64 annually.

Mullen operates a major transportation network throughout Canada and the United States. The past few years have been a tough freight environment. Tariffs certainly didn’t help.

Yet, Mullen has been opportunistic and purchased several good transport businesses that expand its network. Industry fundamentals appear to be improving, so 2026 should be a better year ahead.

Infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) yields 4.9% today. A $3,000 investment would earn $36.21 quarterly or $144.84 annually.

As a major infrastructure player for the Western Canadian energy patch, it is strategically positioned to benefit from increased natural gas and LNG demand. It is one of only a few companies with an LNG export terminal actually in construction.

With a solid balance sheet and strong cash generation, this stock has a reliable dividend to rely on for passive income.

Retail properties

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN) yields 4.5% right now. A $3,000 investment would earn $11.14 monthly or $133.68.

This is one of Canada’s premier urban grocer-anchored retail property owners. The REIT is enjoying near full occupancy, long-term leases, and double digit rent growth. It just raised its distribution given its improving balance sheet and rising cash flows.

Investment management for passive income

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) yields 3.5%. A $3,000 investment would earn $25.94 of quarterly passive income or $103.74 annually.

It operates a leading global asset management platform. Given the diversity of its assets, it can enjoy success in almost any environment.

This company generates a ton of cash, which allows it to regularly increase its distribution. For a mix of growth and income, this is one of the best stocks in Canada.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Dream Industrial REIT 13.35 224 $0.0583 $13.07 Monthly Mullen Group $17.48 171 $0.07 $11.97 Monthly Pembina Pipeline $58.48 51 $0.71 $36.21 Quarterly First Capital REIT $20.33 147 $0.0758 $11.14 Monthly Brookfield Asset Management $52.01 57 $0.455 $25.94 Quarterly

Prices as of February 10, 2026