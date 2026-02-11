Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Build a Cash-Gushing Passive Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive Income Portfolio With Just $15,000

Want to earn an extra $680 of passive income per year? Here’s how a five-stock portfolio can turn $15,000 into a growing cash stream.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Split $15,000 evenly across five TSX dividend stocks to earn about $683/year — roughly a 4.6% blended yield — with diversified exposure to REITs, transport, energy and asset management.
  • Invest $3,000 each in Dream Industrial (DIR.UN, 5.25%), Mullen Group (MTL, 4.8%), Pembina Pipeline (PPL, 4.87%), First Capital REIT (FCR.UN, 4.5%) and Brookfield Asset Management (3.5%) to achieve that income and capture potential distribution growth.
  • Trying to find other great stocks for cash generation? Check out these best buys now!

Canadian investors looking for passive income are lucky that there are so many dividend stocks on the TSX Exchange. You can find dividend stocks in almost every sector in Canada. As a result, you can build a diversified portfolio of stocks that generates a resilient stream of passive income.

If I had $15,000, here’s a five-stock portfolio that could earn as much as $683 per year. The best part is that many of these stocks are regularly increasing their dividends. If you are patient, you could see your passive income significantly rise over time.

Industrial real estate for passive income

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) is as good as you will find when you want a higher-yielding stock. It yields 5.25% right now. A $3,000 investment in Dream would earn $13.07 monthly or $156.84 of annual passive income.

Dream has a high-grade portfolio of multi-tenanted properties in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. With over 95% occupancy, it has a quality mix of tenants.

The REIT has organic growth potential from solar power, data center development, and mark-to-market rental rate increases. It has a very modest payout ratio, so there could be room for distribution increases in the coming years.

Transportation

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) offers a 4.8% yield today. A $3,000 investment would earn $11.97 monthly or $143.64 annually.

Mullen operates a major transportation network throughout Canada and the United States. The past few years have been a tough freight environment. Tariffs certainly didn’t help.

Yet, Mullen has been opportunistic and purchased several good transport businesses that expand its network. Industry fundamentals appear to be improving, so 2026 should be a better year ahead.

Infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) yields 4.9% today. A $3,000 investment would earn $36.21 quarterly or $144.84 annually.

As a major infrastructure player for the Western Canadian energy patch, it is strategically positioned to benefit from increased natural gas and LNG demand. It is one of only a few companies with an LNG export terminal actually in construction.

With a solid balance sheet and strong cash generation, this stock has a reliable dividend to rely on for passive income.

Retail properties

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:FCR.UN) yields 4.5% right now. A $3,000 investment would earn $11.14 monthly or $133.68.

This is one of Canada’s premier urban grocer-anchored retail property owners. The REIT is enjoying near full occupancy, long-term leases, and double digit rent growth. It just raised its distribution given its improving balance sheet and rising cash flows.

Investment management for passive income

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) yields 3.5%. A $3,000 investment would earn $25.94 of quarterly passive income or $103.74 annually.

It operates a leading global asset management platform. Given the diversity of its assets, it can enjoy success in almost any environment.

This company generates a ton of cash, which allows it to regularly increase its distribution. For a mix of growth and income, this is one of the best stocks in Canada.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Dream Industrial REIT13.35224$0.0583$13.07Monthly
Mullen Group$17.48171$0.07$11.97Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$58.4851$0.71$36.21Quarterly
First Capital REIT$20.33147$0.0758$11.14Monthly
Brookfield Asset Management$52.0157$0.455$25.94Quarterly

Prices as of February 10, 2026

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Yields 6.8% and Pays Out Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong occupancy rate, attractive dividend yield, and solid growth prospects supported by an active development pipeline, SmartCentres would…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Retirement

How to Bridge the Gap When CPP and OAS Won’t Cover Your Expenses

| Kay Ng

Close the gap by building savings in TFSAs, RRSPs, and non-registered accounts, with a focus on dividend-growth stocks.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 41% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This magnificent TSX dividend stock has raised its dividend at a solid pace, yields 4.6%, and is likely to grow…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average TFSA balance at age 30 is well below the potential limit but is also an opportunity to build…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Room for 2026, and Why Now is the Best Time to Use it

| Andrew Button

If you had deposited $7,000 in your TFSA in 2006 and invested in the iShares of the S&P/TSX 60 Index…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock for February Paying 5.7% Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Whitecap Resources is an ideal income play in a TFSA for its high yield and monthly dividends.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Coming Down the Line for Canadian National Railway in 2026

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has interesting things in store for 2026.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Adam Othman

Buy these two stocks at current levels and hold on to the shares for the long run to leverage their…

Read more »