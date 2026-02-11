Motley Fool Premium
This “Boring” TSX Stock Could Beat the Market in 2026

This “boring” TSX compounder is quietly stacking catalysts for 2026, with earnings momentum and a major engineering deal on deck.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Colliers grows through recurring professional-service fees across real estate, engineering, and investment management, not one hit product.
  • Results have been trending higher, and Feb. 13 earnings plus the planned Ayesa acquisition are key 2026 checkpoints.
  • The main risks are commercial real estate sentiment and acquisition integration, which can create volatility even for steady operators.

If you want to beat the market in 2026, you might need to make peace with boring. The loudest stories can still win, but can also snap back when expectations get silly. A quieter TSX stock can outperform by doing the yawn-worthy work: compounding, staying disciplined, and letting time do the heavy lifting.

A boring stock can still beat the market when it sells something customers keep buying through good and bad cycles. It helps when revenue comes from fees and repeat relationships, not one big speculative product launch. In a choppy year, investors tend to overpay for drama and underpay for reliability. That gap creates opportunity for steady operators who keep executing as sentiment swings.

CIGI

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) fits that profile. It runs a diversified professional services and investment management platform, with real estate services, engineering, and investment management under one roof. It advises on leasing and transactions, manages projects, values assets, and runs real estate investment strategies. None of that makes for thrilling dinner conversation, but it ties into durable demand. Cities keep growing, infrastructure keeps aging, and property owners keep needing skilled partners to get deals and projects done.

Over the last year, the news flow reinforced the quiet compounder case. Colliers kept building its engineering business, which links to infrastructure spending and energy transition work. It also kept pushing investment management, which can generate steadier fees when property deal activity cools. Then it added a fresh 2026 catalyst. In early February 2026, Colliers announced plans to acquire Ayesa Engineering for about US$700 million in cash, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026. The deal would deepen its engineering bench and broaden its reach in Europe.

There is also a near-term checkpoint that can shape sentiment. Colliers plans to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 13, 2026. In a jumpy market, a clean report can change the narrative fast. Investors often treat boring as a compliment only after the numbers force them to.

Earnings support

Recent earnings already show why Colliers can keep grinding higher. In the third quarter of 2025, it reported revenue of US$1.5 billion, up 24% from the prior year, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.64, up from US$1.32. Those results suggest it is not relying on one segment to carry the load. The professional services and investment firm is getting lift across the platform, with acquisitions and internal growth reinforcing each other.

The longer view looks similar, which matters for a buy-and-hold story. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, adjusted EPS rose to US$4.24 from US$3.46. That steady climb often gets ignored during headline seasons, but it can drive outperformance when the market returns to fundamentals and stops rewarding noise.

Looking ahead, the 2026 setup comes down to resilience plus optionality. If real estate transaction volumes improve, real estate services can snap higher. If they stay muted, engineering and investment management can cushion results. The Ayesa deal could add another leg of growth, but it also introduces execution risk, as integrations rarely feel smooth in the first few quarters. Macro risk also matters. A deeper slowdown could delay projects and reduce leasing velocity.

Foolish takeaway

So, could CIGI be a buy for others as a boring winner in 2026? It could, if you want a business that can keep earning through a choppy year without needing a perfect housing market or a perfect rate path. The flip side is that the TSX stock can still drop when commercial real estate sentiment turns sour, and a big acquisition can disappoint. If you can hold through that noise, this boring TSX stock has a realistic shot at beating the market in 2026.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

