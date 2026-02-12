Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

A Magnificent ETF I’d Buy for Relative Safety

This ETF invests in Canadian stocks but with a tilt towards the least volatile bunch.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • ZLB targets lower-beta Canadian stocks to reduce portfolio swings while staying invested in equities.
  • It emphasizes defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities, though financials remain significant.
  • Despite a higher 0.39% MER, its long-term returns have been competitive with the S&P/TSX 60 index.

Yes, there are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are relatively “safe.” Some hold Treasury bills or high-interest savings deposits at banks.

Their prices barely move, and your return mainly comes from interest that tracks the Bank of Canada’s policy rate minus a small fee. They’re not insured like a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC), but they’re designed to preserve capital.

The trade-off is simple. Your upside is limited. You earn something close to the risk-free rate, and that’s about it. If you want meaningful long-term growth, you have to take risk. The key is taking risk intelligently.

Global diversification across hundreds of stocks from different sectors is one way to do that. But there are also specialized ETFs that use quantitative methods to try to smooth out the ride while keeping you invested in equities.

One of my favourites in this category is the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB).

What is low volatility?

Low volatility investing focuses on companies whose share prices fluctuate less than the broader market. A common measure of this is beta. The market has a beta of 1.0. A stock with a beta of 0.5 tends to move about half as much as the market.

Low-volatility stocks often cluster in defensive sectors. Consumer staples and utilities are classic examples because demand for groceries, electricity, and water doesn’t collapse during recessions. Healthcare is another defensive sector globally, although Canada has fewer compared to the U.S.

Why ZLB stands out

ZLB is one of the largest low-volatility ETFs in Canada, with approximately $5.9 billion in assets under management. It screens for roughly 100 Canadian stocks with lower historical beta and volatility characteristics.

As expected, the portfolio leans heavily toward consumer staples and utilities. Financials still represent the largest sector weight, which is not surprising given the structure of Canada’s market. You cannot fully escape banks if you’re investing domestically.

Historically, the results have been impressive. Over the past 10 years, with dividends reinvested before tax, ZLB has delivered an annualized return of about 11%, which is competitive with the S&P/TSX 60 Index over the same period.

Currently, the ETF offers a yield of approximately 1.9% with quarterly payouts. The management expense ratio is 0.39%, higher than plain-vanilla index ETFs. That premium reflects the more selective screening and portfolio construction involved.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

The Dividend Stock I’d Buy for RRSP Season

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season is a good time to look for tax-sheltered income, but LIF’s dividend can swing with the iron ore…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn the 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $150,000 (or More)

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $7,000 into $150,000 or more? Look for these types of stocks, put them in your TFSA, and…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: Here’s the Only Canadian Stock I’d Refuse to Sell

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is a stellar dividend grower to stash away for years.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Energy Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.5% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I love this TSX oil & gas royalty as a high-yield passive income stock.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Want 2 Decades of Passive Income? Start With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian companies offer a powerful mix of regulated stability and global growth for long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

What’s in Store for MDA Space Stock in 2026?

| Jitendra Parashar

With soaring revenue, expanding margins, and billions in contracted work, MDA Space is entering 2026 with solid momentum.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

A Growth Stock to Buy for a Smoother Ride Higher in 2026

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock stands out as a growth stock for lower volatility and higher momentum.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? 1 TSX Stock I’d Add Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Too much U.S. mega-cap tech can backfire fast, so Kinaxis offers Canadian software growth with a different risk profile.

Read more »