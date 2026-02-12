A Safe 4.5% Yield? Here’s What I’d Look for

A big yield can feel like a gift, but it usually comes with a catch, and a 4.5% yield can as well. The first thing I look for is simple: can the business keep paying it through a normal downturn without “creative” math? I want to see real cash generation, a payout that leaves breathing room, and a balance sheet that does not wobble when rates or volumes shift. So, where does this dividend stock fit?

CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) sits in a corner of the market that rarely gets dinner-party buzz, which can be a good thing for income investors. It makes and supplies industrial chemicals, with two core segments: sulphur and water chemicals, and electro-chemicals. The end demand looks boring, but it tends to stay alive even when the economy cools, because clean water and industrial inputs do not go out of style.

In November 2025, management talked about record quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and raised full-year 2025 guidance to a record level, while noting that global trade tensions still lingered in the background. That matters for anyone hunting “safe yield,” because it signals resilience when headlines get loud.

Then, in January 2026, Chemtrade leaned in. It issued 2026 guidance and raised its monthly distribution to $0.06 per unit, which gives investors a cleaner, more confident income signal than a one-off special payout ever could. It also declared the January 2026 distribution at $0.06 per unit, payable at the end of February, which reinforces that the increase is real and already in motion.

Into earnings

The latest quarter provides the cash-flow comfort investors should demand. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Chemtrade reported revenue of $532.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $151.2 million, both higher than the prior year. Even more telling for income investors, distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures came in at $77.8 million, or $0.69 per unit, up meaningfully year over year. Management also reported a last-12-month payout ratio of 32%, which looks like real breathing room.

The 2026 outlook stays constructive, but you want to read it the way a skeptic would. Chemtrade guided 2026 adjusted EBITDA at $485 million to $525 million, which implies it expects a strong run-rate to continue. At the same time, it guided higher cash interest of $65 million to $75 million, so financing costs still matter even if the business performs. Maintenance capital spending guidance also sits at $120 million to $150 million, which reminds you this is not a “set it and forget it” bond substitute. It still needs ongoing investment to keep assets healthy.

Valuation comes down to what you believe about durability through a chemical cycle. On one hand, the distribution increase and the recent cash coverage make the payout feel sturdier than a lot of headline yields. On the other hand, Chemtrade’s earnings can move with pricing for products like caustic soda, chlorine, and sulphur-related inputs, plus foreign exchange. Even in Q3 2025, management flagged the impact of currency moves on results, and corporate costs rose year over year due in part to incentive compensation and acquisition-related legal costs.

Bottom line

So, could this dividend stock be a buy for others? It could, if what you really want is a monthly paycheque backed by improving cash generation and a management team that has been raising guidance and distributions, not just talking about it. And right now, here’s what that dividend could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CHE.UN $16.38 427 $0.72 $307.44 Monthly $6,994.26

In short, a “safe” yield usually starts with coverage and balance sheet strength, and Chemtrade has been building both in a way that deserves a serious look.