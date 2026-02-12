Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Safe 4.5% Yield? Here’s What I’d Look for

A Safe 4.5% Yield? Here’s What I’d Look for

A 4.5% yield sounds great, but Chemtrade’s real appeal is the cash coverage behind that monthly cheque.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Chemtrade sells essential industrial chemicals, so demand can stay steady even when the economy slows.
  • It raised its monthly distribution to $0.06 and reported a low payout ratio, showing breathing room for the dividend.
  • Chemicals are still cyclical and financing costs matter, so the payout isn’t risk-free even with strong recent results.

A big yield can feel like a gift, but it usually comes with a catch, and a 4.5% yield can as well. The first thing I look for is simple: can the business keep paying it through a normal downturn without “creative” math? I want to see real cash generation, a payout that leaves breathing room, and a balance sheet that does not wobble when rates or volumes shift. So, where does this dividend stock fit?

CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) sits in a corner of the market that rarely gets dinner-party buzz, which can be a good thing for income investors. It makes and supplies industrial chemicals, with two core segments: sulphur and water chemicals, and electro-chemicals. The end demand looks boring, but it tends to stay alive even when the economy cools, because clean water and industrial inputs do not go out of style.

In November 2025, management talked about record quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and raised full-year 2025 guidance to a record level, while noting that global trade tensions still lingered in the background. That matters for anyone hunting “safe yield,” because it signals resilience when headlines get loud.

Then, in January 2026, Chemtrade leaned in. It issued 2026 guidance and raised its monthly distribution to $0.06 per unit, which gives investors a cleaner, more confident income signal than a one-off special payout ever could. It also declared the January 2026 distribution at $0.06 per unit, payable at the end of February, which reinforces that the increase is real and already in motion.

Into earnings

The latest quarter provides the cash-flow comfort investors should demand. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Chemtrade reported revenue of $532.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $151.2 million, both higher than the prior year. Even more telling for income investors, distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures came in at $77.8 million, or $0.69 per unit, up meaningfully year over year. Management also reported a last-12-month payout ratio of 32%, which looks like real breathing room.

The 2026 outlook stays constructive, but you want to read it the way a skeptic would. Chemtrade guided 2026 adjusted EBITDA at $485 million to $525 million, which implies it expects a strong run-rate to continue. At the same time, it guided higher cash interest of $65 million to $75 million, so financing costs still matter even if the business performs. Maintenance capital spending guidance also sits at $120 million to $150 million, which reminds you this is not a “set it and forget it” bond substitute. It still needs ongoing investment to keep assets healthy.

Valuation comes down to what you believe about durability through a chemical cycle. On one hand, the distribution increase and the recent cash coverage make the payout feel sturdier than a lot of headline yields. On the other hand, Chemtrade’s earnings can move with pricing for products like caustic soda, chlorine, and sulphur-related inputs, plus foreign exchange. Even in Q3 2025, management flagged the impact of currency moves on results, and corporate costs rose year over year due in part to incentive compensation and acquisition-related legal costs.

Bottom line

So, could this dividend stock be a buy for others? It could, if what you really want is a monthly paycheque backed by improving cash generation and a management team that has been raising guidance and distributions, not just talking about it. And right now, here’s what that dividend could bring in from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHE.UN$16.38427$0.72$307.44Monthly$6,994.26

In short, a “safe” yield usually starts with coverage and balance sheet strength, and Chemtrade has been building both in a way that deserves a serious look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: Here’s the Only Canadian Stock I’d Refuse to Sell

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is a stellar dividend grower to stash away for years.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Want 2 Decades of Passive Income? Start With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian companies offer a powerful mix of regulated stability and global growth for long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Calm Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One won’t thrill you, but its regulated utility business can help steady a portfolio while paying a reliable dividend.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Looking for some steady Canadian dividend stocks you can hold for years in your TFSA? Check out these top forever-hold…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 3% That’s Pure Long-term Perfection

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche Tard (TSX:ATD) is down 3% and poised to recover.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE stock is trading at lows not seen in more than 15 years while yielding 5%. The stock is cheap…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Worried About Donald Trump’s Detroit River Bridge Threats

| Andrew Button

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) could miss out on expected earnings if Donald Trump delays the opening of the Gordie Howe International…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Season: 1 Stock I’d Buy and Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season can tempt you to chase excitement, but OpenText looks like a “buy it and let it compound” tech…

Read more »