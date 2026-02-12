Build a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

Invest in quality dividend stocks such as Topaz Energy to create a low-cost passive-income stream in 2026.

Creating a steady stream of passive income doesn’t require millions in the bank or a finance degree. With $25,000 and a smart dividend investing strategy, you can build a portfolio that pays you regularly without lifting a finger.

The concept is straightforward. You buy shares in quality companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders through dividends. These payments are made monthly or quarterly, providing a reliable, recurring income stream.

Better yet, you can reinvest these dividends to buy more shares, compounding your returns over time. Many dividend payers increase their payouts annually, meaning your income grows even if you never add another dollar to your account.

With $25,000, you can build a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks across different sectors. This spreads your risk while creating multiple income streams.

The key is selecting companies with sustainable dividends, strong cash flow, and business models built to weather economic storms.

Two Canadian dividend stocks stand out as solid foundations for passive income: Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN). Both offer attractive yields of over 4% and have business models designed to generate steady cash flow.

Topaz Energy delivers steady royalty revenue

Topaz Energy operates in the energy royalty space, meaning it is paid when oil and gas are produced on its land without incurring the costs of drilling or operating wells. It’s like being a landlord who collects rent while the tenant handles all the maintenance.

The company posted strong third-quarter results with royalty production of 21,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BoE), up 15% from last year. Heavy oil production hit a record 3,400 barrels daily, 17% higher than the prior year.

Topaz generated $76.4 million in total revenue during the quarter.

Nearly half came from crude and heavy oil royalties, 20% from natural gas and natural gas liquids, and 31% from infrastructure operations.

The company’s processing facilities operated at an average daily utilization of 99%, maximizing value from its assets.

Cash flow came in at $74.8 million, or $0.49 per share, up 7% from last year.

Free cash flow rose 7% to $73 million.

The company’s free cash flow margin improved to 95% from 88% last year, driven by lower operating costs and reduced borrowing rates.

Topaz paid shareholders $0.34 per share in quarterly dividends during the third quarter. That works out to a 5.4% trailing annualized dividend yield based on the stock’s average price during the quarter.

The company estimates that operators invested between $500 million and $600 million of development capital across its acreage in the third quarter alone. Year-to-date spending totals between $2 billion and $2.1 billion. This activity drives future production and royalty revenue for Topaz.

The company expects to exit 2025 with net debt between $500 million and $510 million, putting its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio at 1.5 times. The payout ratio is at the lower end of the company’s 60%-90% target range, providing financial flexibility for future acquisitions.

Algonquin Power shows turnaround potential

Algonquin Power & Utilities operates regulated utilities across North America, providing essential services like electricity, natural gas, and water. The company is working through a transformation to become a pure-play regulated utility, which should reduce risk and improve predictability.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations in Q3 rose to $71.7 million, up 10% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 13% to $0.09 from $0.08.

Lower operating and interest expenses boosted results, though higher income tax from increased earnings partially offset gains. Algonquin has been cutting costs across the board as part of its strategy to improve value for customers and stakeholders.

CEO Rod West emphasized the company’s focus on creating sustainable long-term value through improved operational performance and stakeholder engagement. The strategy centres on lowering costs, improving customer outcomes, and executing regulatory proceedings effectively.

Build your passive-income stream

With $25,000 to invest, you could split your capital between these two stocks or add other dividend payers to increase diversification. The key is to focus on companies with sustainable business models, reasonable payout ratios, and track records of maintaining or increasing dividends.