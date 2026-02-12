For investors looking for Canadian AI stocks with solid fundamentals, these two companies offer different but solid ways to tap into a powerful long-term trend.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now being rolled out across entire industries. From massive data centres to global supply chains, businesses are using AI to work faster, cut costs, and find new ways to grow.

For Foolish investors, buying fundamentally strong Canadian AI stocks right now could help earn solid returns in the long run. In this article, I’ll highlight two TSX-listed stocks, Celestica (TSX:CLS) and Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), as they seem to have the potential to immensely benefit from the AI trend.

Celestica stock

If you want exposure to the hardware side of AI, Celestica could be a great stock to consider today. This Toronto-based company designs and manufactures hardware platforms and supply chain solutions for global customers. A growing part of its business backs data centres and cloud infrastructure, which are really important for AI workloads.

After jumping 122% over the last 12 months, its stock currently trades close to $404 per share, giving it a market capitalization of about $46.4 billion. Instead of paying dividends, this firm is reinvesting heavily to expand production capacity and meet strong customer demand.

In the December 2025 quarter, Celestica’s revenue jumped 44% YoY (year-over-year) to US$3.7 billion. More importantly, its adjusted earnings for the quarter jumped nearly 70% to US$1.89 per share.

Going forward, the company expects its 2026 revenue to climb further to US$17 billion and adjusted earnings to US$8.75 per share. To support that growth, Celestica plans to invest about US$1 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, which will help it expand its manufacturing footprint and align with customers’ long-term AI infrastructure plans.

With fast-growing revenue, rising earnings, and strong visibility tied to AI infrastructure demand, Celestica stock remains one of the most compelling AI stocks in Canada.

Kinaxis stock

While Celestica focuses on building the physical infrastructure behind AI, Kinaxis applies AI directly to business decision-making. This Ottawa-based software firm offers its Maestro platform, which helps large organizations manage and optimize complex global supply chains. KXS stock trades at $128.05 per share, giving it a market cap of roughly $3.5 billion.

In the September 2025 quarter, Kinaxis posted an 11% YoY increase in its total revenue to US$134.6 million. Its core software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue also grew 17% YoY, showing solid demand for its cloud-based platform. During the quarter, annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 17% YoY to US$407 million, giving the company strong visibility into future sales.

The company’s Maestro Agents could act as future growth drivers, which are AI-powered tools designed to boost productivity for supply chain planners. Many of its early enterprise customers who have tried these agents have reported notable efficiency gains, which reflects the real-world value of Kinaxis’ AI features.

For the full-year 2025, the company expects total revenue between US$535 million and US$550 million. It has also guided for SaaS growth of 15% to 17% and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins between 24% and 26%.

With growing recurring revenue and improving margins, Kinaxis offers a balanced mix of innovation and financial discipline.