Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

Has BCE Stock Finally Hit Rock Bottom?

BCE stock is trading at lows not seen in more than 15 years while yielding 5%. The stock is cheap and the business is improving.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • BCE stock has fallen over 50% since 2022 highs due to telecom industry disruption from increased competition, but recent quarters show signs of improvement with consecutive earnings beats and the highest Q4 margin in 30 years.
  • • Trading at just 13.5 times expected earnings with a 5% dividend yield, BCE appears attractively valued given its recovery plan, U.S. expansion through Ziply Fibre acquisition, and projected free cash flow growth of 4-10% in 2026.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than BCE

The Canadian telecom industry has experienced some real disruption in the last few years. This has sent telecom stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) in a tailspin. The future is not as certain as it once was, not just for BCE, but for telecoms in general. This has sent these traditionally conservative lower-growth companies on a quest for growth.

Let’s take a look at how BCE is doing. Is the telecom company finally turning the tide? Has BCE stock on the TSX finally hit rock bottom?

BCE stock: A lesson in patience

The Canadian telecom industry includes landline phone connections, mobile phone connections, data services, broadcast distribution, and the internet. This business was once a very low-risk and predictable one.

In recent times, however, telecom companies were thrown a curveball. As the Government of Canada was seeking to lower mobile phone prices, policymakers elected to open the market up to competition. This sent shockwaves through the telecom industry. At a time when telecoms spent a massive amount of money (financed with debt, of course) on 5G infrastructure, mobile prices fell, along with profit margins and cash flows.

This left companies like BCE feeling like sitting ducks – trying to finance their large debt loads while grappling with declining profitability. BCE’s stock price below highlights the effects of increased competition on the company – the stock has fallen by more than 50% since its 2022 highs. In fact, it’s trading at lows not seen for more than 15 years.

Recent results show signs of improvements

In the fourth quarter of 2025, BCE reported adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. This was 12.7% lower than the same period last year, but it was above expectations that were calling for EPS of $0.63. This is the second consecutive quarter that BCE beat expectations, after falling short in the prior two quarters.

The highlights of the quarter included a 2.3% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), as well as a 100 basis-point increase in its margin to 41.6%. Interestingly, this was BCE’s highest Q4 margin in 30 years. BCE experienced operating momentum in its wireless business, and internet revenues increased 16.6%. The increase in internet revenues was driven in part by the contribution from Ziply Fiber. Recall that Ziply was the U.S. acquisition that BCE completed last year. It’s the largest broadband and fibre internet provider in the US Pacific Northwest. In an underpenetrated US fibre market, BCE gains more scale, while diversifying its operating footprint and establishing a platform for further expansion.

BCE’s balance sheet

Before I close off my article, let’s take a look at BCE’s balance sheet and debt load. As of 2025, BCE’s net debt leverage ratio was stable versus last year. This means that the Ziply Fiber acquisition was leverage neutral. This ratio is expected to decrease to 3.5 times by the end of 2027.

Finally, BCE’s dividend is well supported and its dividend payout ratio is a healthy 41%.  

Looking ahead

For 2026, management is guiding for EPS to decrease between 5% to 11% to $2.50 to $2.65. But free cash flow has a much better outlook. Management is expecting free cash flow to increase between 4% and 10% to $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion.

The bottom line

BCE’s business is changing – some of these changes are for the better, some are for the worse. Today, BCE’s stock price seems to only be factoring in the worst. Thus, BCE stock is trading at a mere 13.5 times this year’s expected earnings and 12.9 times next year’s expected earnings. I would definitely suggest taking a look at this attractively valued 5% yielder for income and long-term capital gains. While there are no guarantees, BCE has a vast network, customer base, and a recovery plan that is resulting in improvements. The risk is more than priced into BCE’s stock price on the TSX.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: Here’s the Only Canadian Stock I’d Refuse to Sell

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is a stellar dividend grower to stash away for years.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Want 2 Decades of Passive Income? Start With These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian companies offer a powerful mix of regulated stability and global growth for long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Could Calm Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One won’t thrill you, but its regulated utility business can help steady a portfolio while paying a reliable dividend.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Looking for some steady Canadian dividend stocks you can hold for years in your TFSA? Check out these top forever-hold…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 3% That’s Pure Long-term Perfection

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche Tard (TSX:ATD) is down 3% and poised to recover.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Not Worried About Donald Trump’s Detroit River Bridge Threats

| Andrew Button

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) could miss out on expected earnings if Donald Trump delays the opening of the Gordie Howe International…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Season: 1 Stock I’d Buy and Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP season can tempt you to chase excitement, but OpenText looks like a “buy it and let it compound” tech…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Kay Ng

The average Canadian TFSA at age 50 is significantly underutilized, highlighting a major missed tax-free growth opportunity.

Read more »